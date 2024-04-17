Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Boxing champion Ryan Garcia has announced a surprise engagement to Australian adult film star Savannah Bond. The 25-year-old took to social media to announce Bond accepted his proposal - months after his dramatic divorce from his previous wife one hour after the birth of his son.

The former WBC lightweight interim winner, who is set to take on Devin Haney in New York this weekend, shared a video on X, where he can be seen getting down on one knee and asking Bond to marry him, to which she responded with: “Yeah, sure. Yeah!” The pair then ended the video by sharing a kiss. Just a few hours prior, he had also revealed Bond was pregnant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Captioning the video, the California-born boxer wrote: "SHE SAID YESS!!!!!!. I'M SO HAPPY AND MOTIVATED GOING INTO MY FIGHT NOW. LETS GOOOOOOO. LETS GO FOREEAL. SHES MY WIFE OR FUTURE WIFEY BUT STILL VERY VERY HAPPY. EVERYONE HAVE A GREAT DAY. SAV G”

Garcia married Andrea Celina in 2001 and the pair shared two children, with their second child born in January. He is also a father to another girl. Announcing the birth then, he wrote on Instagram: “Honoured To announce my beautiful first born son. Praise the lord. I am so thankful, I love him so much already. He is so fast already haha. Took him just eight minutes to arrive.

Boxing champion Ryan Garcia has announced a surprise engagement to an Australian adult film star

"You know where he got that speed from lol. God did! And God will. Henry Leo Garcia. He will be ten times stronger, ten times wiser, ten times better looking but he will need to work ten times harder. Thank you lord I love you." However, just an hour later, he announced his divorce from her.

On the divorce, he wrote: "As I step into a new chapter in my life, it's with a heavy heart to share that Drea and I have decided to divorce. While this decision marks the end of our marriage, it's important to emphasise that our relationship as co-parents remains our top priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Throughout our years together, Dea has been an incredible partner and an even more extraordinary mother to our two children. I'm deeply grateful for the years we shared and for her unwavering commitment to our family."