Porn star Emily Willis suffered a cardiac arrest after an apparent overdose. Picture: Getty Images

It is reported the star remains in a largely vegetative state, but has woken, is able to track things with her eyes, smile, and even become emotional during conversations. However, TMZ reported her father said doctors do not anticipate much improvement beyond her current condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the OnlyFans adult star was rushed to hospital in Thousand Oaks, California, in February after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was left fighting for her life after a suspected overdose, it was also reported.

Amid spiralling medical costs, her family has since launched a fundraising appeal to help pay for her care. Michael said on GoFundMe the family was "reaching out for support and care for our beloved Emily Willis".

"Recently, Emily's world, and ours, was turned upside down when she was admitted to the hospital, marking the beginning of an incredibly tough and unforeseen battle," he went on. "With every ounce of her remarkable strength and bravery, Emily is fighting."

He said the incident would leave Willis requiring "lots of care". "The weight of this position extends beyond the emotional and physical; it bears down upon us financially," he added. "With mounting medical bills, the necessities of travel, all while the regular flow of life's expenses continue.