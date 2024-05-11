Cam McCarthy dead: Former Fremantle and GWS AFL player dies aged 29
Former Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney forward Cam McCarthy has died in Perth at the age of 29. The talented Australian Rules Footballer (AFL) was discovered by emergency services on Thursday 9 May. The death is being treated as non-suspicious.
A statement from WA Police said: “About 6:15pm yesterday, Thursday 9 May 2024, emergency services were called to an address in Lake Coogee.
“Upon arrival, it was confirmed a 29-year-old male was deceased.
“The death is being treated as non-suspicious. A report will be prepared for the coroner.”
The AFL paid tribute to McCarthy who played 70 games for Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney in a six-year career which spanned from 2014 to 2020.
"On behalf of everyone at the AFL, our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the entire McCarthy family and Cam’s loved ones and friends, along with his former teammates from both Fremantle and GWS.” CEO Andrew Dillon said.
Greater Western Sydney CEO Dave Matthews also shared the club's sadness at McCarthy's death.
"We are saddened to learn of Cam’s passing. The news has had a profound impact on many current and former Giants players and staff," Matthews said. "Cam had great energy and was a much-loved member of our club for the seasons he was here. He was very popular and a bright footballing talent. "On behalf of the Giants, we extend our deepest sympathies to the entire McCarthy family and his many friends."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.