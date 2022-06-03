Former UFC world title contender Chael Sonnen recently stated on his YouTube channel that he believes NASCAR is scripted.

Chael Sonnen was hesitant to call the Daytona 500 ‘fake’ but he likened the motor racing event to scripted entertainment.

The 45-year-old’s recent video and series of tweets have angered the fans of NASCAR, with his YouTube channel becoming a place for him to divulge his sporting theories and opinions.

What was said?

In this latest video on NASCAR Sonnen stated: “So, when I [Chael Sonnen] made that piece, there was some comment sections because I had very gently laid down, very gently set down the fact that NASCAR is scripted... I don’t know what to call it, I don’t like to call it fake.

“When you call professional wrestling that word ‘fake’, it really upsets people. Because you don’t call a movie fake, you don’t call Shakespeare’s work fake, you don’t call Seinfeld and Saturday Night Live, you don’t call those things fake.”

The fluctuation of winners in Daytona 500 fuels Sonnen’s idea that the whole event is scripted, he said: “The definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over and expect different results. NASCAR not only does the same thing over and over, they get a different result.”

Why did Sonnen tweet about Elon Musk, Tesla and NASCAR?

The American did not stop after his video, continuing to air his opinions on the sport and bizarrely began mentioning Elon Musk, tweeting: “I’m enjoying the frustration by folks who thought the Daytona 500 was a competition as opposed to scripted entertainment. The theories you have Of driving and it’s “techniques” are Precious. Pray to God in heaven above that @elonmusk does not enter a Tesla.”

Sonnen continued with a second tweet, reading: “If @elonmusk spent 1 year on a TESLA entry into DAYTONA you’d have to put special rules to slow the landslide, like 1/2 the pit stops. He’d win with a Jabroni driver or with NO driver. There’s not a Hill-Jack out there who’d deny this.”

The factors behind him mentioning Elon Musk in regard to NASCAR is not yet known. Sonnen’s bizarre rant seems to have come out of nowhere.