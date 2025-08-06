Who will go up, down and stay in the middle of this season’s Championship? | Getty Images

There was plenty of drama at the end of last season and throughout the summer transfer window - so who will go up and down from the Championship this season? Here are my expert predictions ...

The league gets under way this Friday which a top versus bottom clash as newly promoted Birmingham host relegated Ipswich at St Andrew’s.

Wrexham start their first season at this level for 43 years at Southampton on Saturday – one of 10 games that day – with Leicester hosting crisis hit Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

Here, we each team’s chances during the 2025-26 campaign and make some bold predictions:

Birmingham

League One champions and Tom Brady’s bunch could keep the good times rolling. With NFL great and co-owner Brady providing off-pitch glitz, the Blues have invested wisely with Alfons Sampsted, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Demarai Gray, Eiran Cashin, James Beadle, Kyogo Furuhashi and Tommy Doyle arriving to supplement Jay Stansfield’s goalscoring ability.

Prediction: Play-offs

Blackburn

Rovers narrowly missed out on a play-off spot last term, despite the shock departure of boss John Eustace in February. Valerien Ismael oversaw a strong finish after a sticky start, but Andreas Weimann and Tyrhys Dolan have gone and bolstering the squad appears key if they are to muscle into play-off contention.

Prediction: Mid-table

Bristol City

The appointment of former Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber following Liam Manning’s exit has meant a summer of change at Ashton Gate. Repeating last season’s surprise play-off place seems a stretch, but the Robins have recruited sensibly by signing Preston striker Emil Riis and Plymouth midfielder Adam Randell.

Prediction: Mid-table

Charlton

Nathan Jones’ return to the Championship will not be short on entertainment value, with the Welshman a lively presence on touchlines and in press conferences. After five years away, Charlton are back in the second tier and Jones has the nous to keep Addicks’ heads above relegation waters. Charlie Kelman has been entrusted to score the goals after joining from QPR.

Prediction: Staying up – just

Coventry

Losing to Sunderland in the play-offs in May will have hurt Frank Lampard, but the Sky Blues have strength in depth and goals in Ephron Mason-Clark and Haji Wright. Wing-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden is a shrewd signing from Aston Villa and returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2000-01 is realistic after a couple of near misses.

Prediction: Promotion

Derby

The Rams avoided relegation on the final day in May as John Eustace – appointed in January – got them over the line by a single point. The omens are better this time with Andreas Weimann, Carlton Morris, Patrick Agyemang and Rhian Brewster boosting the striking department. But it could be a season of building blocks rather than huge improvement.

Prediction: Bottom half

Hull

Hull have been able to make low-cost additions despite being hit by an EFL-imposed transfer embargo over the non-payment of a loan fee to Aston Villa for Louie Barry last term. Defenders Akin Famewo and Semi Ajayi are among the new faces, but key personnel have left. Little-known Bosnian Sergej Jakirovic has been charged with succeeding Ruben Selles and preventing more turbulent times.

Prediction: Relegation

Ipswich

Despite not pulling up any Premier League trees and losing Liam Delap to Chelsea, the Tractor Boys will be a force at this level. Kieran McKenna is a shrewd managerial operator, and the arrival of Cedric Kipre and 40-year-old Ashley Young adds experience and know-how to a versatile squad whose biggest problem might be handling expectation.

Prediction: Promotion

Leicester

In normal circumstances Leicester would be expected to bounce straight back after relegation. But former QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has much to prove after succeeding the sacked Ruud van Nistelrooy. Club great Jamie Vardy’s 13-year stay has ended, and the Foxes face a potential points deduction after the Premier League charged them with breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

Prediction: Top half

Middlesbrough

Keeping England Under-21s midfielder Hayden Hackney could be key to Middlesbrough’s success. New boss Rob Edwards has plenty to prove after his eventful journey at Luton unravelled. Michael Carrick paid the price for a 10th-placed finish last season and it has been a quiet summer transfer-wise at the Riverside, although defenders Alfie Jones and Callum Brittain have arrived.

Prediction: Mid-table

Millwall

Alex Neil made his mark in the hot-seat following his December appointment as the Lions finished the campaign like a train. Millwall ended eighth, two points from the play-off places, and repeating that may prove difficult. Murray Wallace, Shaun Hutchinson and George Saville have left, but club-record signing Josh Coburn, Alfie Doughty and Massimo Luongo are decent additions.

Prediction: Mid-table

Norwich

Liam Manning was lured from Bristol City in the summer after a disappointing 13th-place finish that cost Johannes Hoff Thorup his job. The influential Borja Sainz went to Porto and has been replaced by Danish forward Mathias Kvistgaarden. American striker Josh Sargent remains at Carrow Road for now – and his presence could be vital.

Prediction: Play-offs

Oxford

Gary Rowett did a fine job keeping Oxford in the league after replacing Des Buckingham, but it could be just as tough for the U’s this time around. Belgian midfielder Brian De Keersmaecker and Welsh youngster Luke Harris, on loan from Fulham, have arrived. But more firepower is needed before the transfer window closes.

Prediction: Staying up – just

Portsmouth

Pompey won only one of their opening 14 games last season after marching to the 2023-24 League One title. But they stuck with head coach John Mousinho and were rewarded with a 16th-placed finish. Portsmouth-born John Swift has joined following his departure from West Brom, but staying away from trouble will be difficult.

Prediction: Relegation

Preston

Having survived on the final day of the 2024-25 Championship campaign, Paul Heckingbottom has shaken things up at Deepdale. Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman and forward Emil Riis were big departures this summer. Daniel Iversen has arrived from Leicester to take up the gloves, with Daniel Jebbison and Michael Smith added to provide firepower.

Prediction: Staying up – just

QPR

Marti Cifuentes has been replaced in the Rangers dugout by Julien Stephan, who has managed at Rennes and Strasbourg and won silverware in France. Stephan would be advised to hit the ground running and get the best out of a squad that has lost the experience of Jack Colback and Kenneth Paal. Ghana international Kwame Poku is an exciting addition from Peterborough.

Prediction: Bottom half

Sheffield United

Fascinating times await at Bramall Lane as Ruben Selles has replaced Chris Wilder to introduce a change in playing style and banish May’s play-off hurt. Anel Ahmedhodzic, Kieffer Moore, Rhian Brewster and Vinicius Souza have departed, with loan signing Louie Barry one of the few additions. Much will depend on Selles getting his principles across to a well-stocked squad.

Prediction: Play-offs

Sheffield Wednesday

It has been chaotic summer with off-field issues leading to Danny Rohl’s departure and Henrik Pedersen’s appointment as head coach. The Owls have been placed under a number of embargoes due to financial issues. Players were paid late in May and June and fans hope owner Dejphon Chansiri sells up, but club great Barry Bannan has stayed amid the carnage.

Prediction: Relegation

Southampton

The Saints hope there is no hangover from the second worst season in Premier League history – 12 points from 38 games. Will Still, the youngest boss in the Championship, should enjoy a far smoother ride in his first job in England. Damion Downs and Joshua Quarshie have moved from Germany, but Aaron Ramsdale, Jan Bednarek and Kyle Walker-Peters have gone – and will Tyler Dibling stay?

Prediction: Play-offs

Stoke

Since being relegated from the Premier League in 2018, Stoke have finished no higher than 14th. Mark Robins had to wait until the final day of last season to secure the club’s Championship status following his appointment on New Year’s Day, but the former Coventry boss may improve on that dismal record. Aaron Cresswell, Maksym Talovierov and Sorba Thomas appear smart signings.

Prediction: Mid-table

Swansea

The biggest summer story was American rapper Snoop Dogg joining a board already including Croatian midfield great Luka Modric. Alan Sheehan will aim to maintain the feel-good factor after a strong finish last term saw his interim role made permanent. Club greats Joe Allen and Kyle Naughton have left a squad boosted by new signings Bobby Wales, Cameron Burgess and Ethan Galbraith.

Prediction: Mid-table

Watford

The ever-revolving managerial door under Gino Pozzo’s ownership has seen Tom Cleverley replaced by Paulo Pezzolano. Just as familiar has been playing staff turnover with Angelo Ogbonna and Francisco Sierralta among those going. Youngsters Caleb Wiley and Nestory Irankunda have arrived respectively from Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Prediction: Bottom half

West Brom

Ryan Mason elected to leave Tottenham’s coaching staff to revive the Baggies after a disappointing ninth-placed finish. The popular 34-year-old has signed defender Nat Phillips from Liverpool and Norwegian striker Aune Heggebo. But it looks like a squad in need of new faces after the departures of Grady Diangana, John Swift and Semi Ajayi.

Prediction: Top half

Wrexham

Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have spent big to keep the Racecourse fairytale going. Three successive promotions under Phil Parkinson have taken the Welsh club into the second tier for the first time in 43 years. Conor Coady, Danny Ward, Josh Windass, Lewis O’Brien and Kieffer Moore have been recruited at considerable expense – and expect more in the coming weeks.

Prediction: Top half