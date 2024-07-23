Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charlotte Dujardin has been handed a six-month provisional ban after withdrawing from the Paris Olympics over a video showing her making “an error of judgement” during a coaching session, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports has announced.

Dujardin, a three-time Olympic champion, decided to pull out of all competition earlier today over the coaching video incident from four years ago. The FEI said it had received a video “depicting Ms Dujardin engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare”.

“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse,” she said in a statement. “I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.”

Dujardin, 39, could have become Britain’s most decorated female Olympian in Paris. A medal of any colour would have taken her clear of Laura Kenny, with whom she is currently tied on six medals.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Dujardin said: “A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session. Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition – including the Paris Olympics – while this process takes place.

Charlotte Dujardin has withdrawn from the Olympics over a video from four years ago showing her making “an error of judgement” during a coaching session. | Getty Images

