Andy Murray has announced that he will be hanging up the tennis racket for good after his upcoming appearance at the Paris Olympics.

The 37-year-old three-time grand-slam champion had been rumoured to be considered retiring from tennis after he bowed out of Wimbledon earlier this month. Surgery on his back to treat a spinal cyst rendered him unable to play singles, but he would go on to play in the men’s doubles with his brother, Jamie Murray, and had been scheduled to play mixed doubles with Britain’s Emma Raducanu before she withdrew due to injury.

In a post on Instagram, Murray, who will represent Team GB at the Olympics, told fans that the games would be his “last ever tennis tournament”. He said: “Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics. Competing for (Team GB) have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!”

The Scottish sports star is considered to be one of the greatest British tennis players of all time, having won three grand slams in his career including two Wimbledon championships. In 2013, he became the first British man since Fred Perry in 1936 to win the famous London tournament, beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

He would repeat the feat in 2016, beating Milos Ranoic to claim his second Wimbledon title. He also earned a US Open title in 2012, beating Djokovic once again.