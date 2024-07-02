Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men’s singles at Wimbledon but will be playing doubles with his brother Jamie, his team have announced.

The two-time former champion has been battling to recover from back surgery last weekend but has run out of time, with his first-round clash against Tomas Machac scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from Murray’s representatives read: “Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the singles at Wimbledon but will be playing doubles with his brother Jamie, his team have announced. | Getty

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.”