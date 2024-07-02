Breaking

Andy Murray withdraws from men's singles & confirms this will be his final Wimbledon after back surgery

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
3 minutes ago
Andy Murray has withdrawn from the men’s singles at Wimbledon but will be playing doubles with his brother Jamie, his team have announced.

The two-time former champion has been battling to recover from back surgery last weekend but has run out of time, with his first-round clash against Tomas Machac scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

A statement from Murray’s representatives read: “Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year.

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the singles at Wimbledon but will be playing doubles with his brother Jamie, his team have announced. | Getty

“As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.”

The Briton was hopeful of making a final appearance at this year’s Wimbledon before a potential retirement after the Olympics. However, this was unlikely after his surgery on Saturday, following his withdrawal from the second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday.

