Andy Murray withdraws from men's singles & confirms this will be his final Wimbledon after back surgery
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two-time former champion has been battling to recover from back surgery last weekend but has run out of time, with his first-round clash against Tomas Machac scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
A statement from Murray’s representatives read: “Unfortunately, despite working incredibly hard on his recovery since his operation just over a week ago, Andy has taken the very difficult decision not to play the singles this year.
“As you can imagine, he is extremely disappointed but has confirmed that he will be playing in the doubles with Jamie and looks forward to competing at Wimbledon for the last time.”
The Briton was hopeful of making a final appearance at this year’s Wimbledon before a potential retirement after the Olympics. However, this was unlikely after his surgery on Saturday, following his withdrawal from the second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.