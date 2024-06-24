Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Judy Murray has hit out at her son’s medical details being leaked to the media amid talks that Andy is out of Wimbledon after undergoing back surgery on Saturday (June 22).

Confusion surrounded the 37-year-old’s participation in next week’s tournament after premature reports on Sunday claimed he was out.

The ATP tour had reported that Murray was “sadly out of Wimbledon” due to the surgery, but the post on X was quickly taken down when it became clear it was based on a Telegraph report suggesting Murray would be sidelined for six weeks due to a spinal cyst procedure.

According to the PA news agency, the two-time champion has yet to decide on his participation and will evaluate his condition over the next few days. Expressing her disappointment on social media, his mum said: “When your private medical details are leaked to the media by someone you thought you could trust. So disappointing. And – FYI – not ruled out yet.”

The Briton remains hopeful of making a final appearance at this year’s Wimbledon before a potential retirement after the Olympics. However, this seems unlikely after his surgery on Saturday, following his withdrawal from the second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday.

The Telegraph indicated that Murray would need six weeks to recover, and the ATP Tour, an official source, tweeted: “After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we’ll miss seeing you there.”