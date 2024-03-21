Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former world number one Andy Murray made it clear that he has plenty left in the tank as he enters the twilight of his career, writing 'Life in the old dog yet' on a TV camera following his first round triumph over Matteo Berrettini at the Miami Open.

Murray pulled off an incredible comeback to reach the second round of the Open - an tournament he has previously won in 2009 and 2013 - and the 36-year-old is hopeful of securing one more triumph in what is likely to be his swansong appearance in Florida.

Italian tennis star Berrettini won the opening set 6-4 but Murray roared back to secure a 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory. This was also Murray's first ATP Tour match since the US Open and he was quick to declare he was far from finished in the tournament when he penned his message on the camera.

Matteo Berrettini suffered health and injury concerns in his first round defeat to Murray in Miami

Berrettini, 27, is coming back to the court following lengthy injury concerns which became clear as the match against Murray went on. The 2021 Queen's Championship winner then suffered a a health scare when, at the start of the eighth game, he suffered a wobble and needed to use his racket as a crutch to stop himself collapsing. Doctors checked his blood pressure and, after a long break, the Italian was then able to continue, but the ultimate reward would go the way of the 36-year-old Scotsman.

After the match, Murray spoke to television presenter Laura Robson, claiming: "I think in terms of the way I played and the important moments in that match, I did a good job. I was down 0-40 near the end when it was 3-2, and I also created a lot of chances to go up a double break as well and hadn't got it, stayed tough there and played some good points.

"I moved well, and dictated a lot of the match, which isn't easy against him. Once I got the balance right against him, I felt like I dictated a lot of the points. I'm very different on the tennis court, I'm not a robot, I'm a bit odd, a bit strange, but I play better when I'm like that."

