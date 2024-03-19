Watch more of our videos on Shots!

French tennis star Arthur Cazaux was forced to retire from his Miami Open clash with Harold Mayot after fainting midway through his third set.

Footage posted on social media shows Cazaux fall to the ground in the scorching heat as he begins to ready himself for his opponent to serve.

In the video, Cazaux, dressed in a white T-shirt and black shorts, goes down to his left and falls onto his back. At the time Cazaux had levelled the match by winning the second set 7-5 after Mayot took the first 6-4.

Several seconds after the incident, Cazaux was quickly treated by medics who rushed to the court before taking the 21-year-old away in a wheelchair.

Mayot, who initially stayed at the back of the court while Cazaux received medical attention, attracted criticism on social media for his perceived non-reaction, with one fan describing his initial non-reaction as “disgusting”.

The 21-year-old, who is seen in a later video checking on his opponent, dismissed the criticism and claimed that people were creating a false narrative. He wrote on X after the match: "Stop starting a false controversy for nothing.

"It had been several games since he didn't feel well and he was starting to cramp. I didn't see him fall and I thought he was lying down because he had a cramp.

"When I understood that it was serious I immediately followed go to him and I was very worried."

He added: "I did my best to help. There is nothing but great friendship and complicity between us and always has been.

"You need to stop sending your hate all the time. I wish him a good recovery and the best."

