Paralympic swimmer Joana Neves dies aged 37. (Getty Images)

Five-time Paralympic swimming medalist Joana Neves has died aged 37 in what has been described as a ‘huge loss for the sport.’

The Brazilian went into cardiac arrest in the early hours of Monday 18 March after being admitted into hospital a day earlier after feeling unwell.

Her club Sadef RN confirmed the news in a statement yesterday evening: “Parathlete swimmer Joana Neves died this morning in Sao Paulo.”

Neves, who was affectionately nicknamed as Peixinha which means Little Fish in English or Joaninha, was born with bone growth disorder achondroplasia that results in dwarfism due to a genetic mutation in the arms and legs.

However, she still went on to establish herself as one of her nation’s best ever Paralympic athletes. Over the course of her glittering 12-year career, she won a total of 15 medals in world paralympic swimming championships between 2013 and 2022 after taking up swimming on medical advice as a 10-year-old.

The talented athlete represented Brazil in the Olympic games in 2012, 2016 and 2020 - winning a combined total of two silver and three bronze medals across the three events.

Mizael Conrado, President of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee, paid a touching tribute to the athlete. He said: “We are devastated at the departure of Joana Neves, our Joaninha.

“So much charisma out of the pool, so much determination when she entered the water to represent our country, Rio Grande do Norte, her friends and her family.

“How many people were proud of Joaninha's achievements and how many joys she gave us. She was a great athlete.”

A club spokesman added: “At the last World Cup in 2022, she won four medals and broke two records.

"During her career she had 15 podium finishes at World Cups between 2013 and 2022.

“In 2020, she was voted Brazil's best Paralympic swimmer in the best swimming trophy. She won five medals at the Paralympic Games.”

One user also added a personal tribute on social media: “What a very sad day. My sincere condolences to the whole family.

“A huge loss for our sport. She leaves an incredible legacy and most of all she leaves her joy in our memories.”

Brazilian journalist Andre Samora added: “I woke up very sad with the news of Joana Neves death, aged 37.

“The little fish left a gigantic legacy with 5 Paralympic medals and 15 world podiums.