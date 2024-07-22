Meet Team GB’s student swimmers competing in Paris this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of Team GB student swimmers are preparing to compete in their first ever Olympic games in Paris this summer.

Keanna MacInnes, 22, and Leah Crisp, 22, spoke about how they have been managing their student and athlete lifestyles ahead of the worldwide sporting event.

Keanna, who competes in the butterfly discipline, said this year has been different to any other due to the added exposure and media interest.

Keanna said: “I’m still getting used to dealing with the media interest, but I guess it's just quite exciting to be broadcast on a national level and to put my message across.”

The butterfly swimmer, who is currently studying a BA in Art & Design at Forth Valley College and trains at the University of Stirling, finished in first place at the British Swimming Championships in 100m Butterfly final in April last year. She carried that momentum forward to the World Championships where she became the first Team GB swimmer to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

When she is not swimming or studying, Keanna also works as a nail technician. Despite her busy schedule, she said this has actually helped her to focus on her training.

“Something I've realised, which I think a lot of athletes would agree with, is that when you're busy and you're on a roll you are a lot more productive actually than when you do have spare time,” said Keanna.

“There's nothing else to take my focus away from swimming so I think being a student is actually the more ideal lifestyle for me at the moment.”

Once her Art & Design course is over, Keanna said she plans to continue her further education, potentially with a Masters or PHD in relationship psychology.

When asked what she was looking forward to most at the games, Keanna said: “I think the biggest thing for me will be the crowd and the spectators. It's so close to the UK, it is like having the closest thing to a home games as you could get so there should be a lot of British supporters out there”

Keanna’s Team GB teammate, Leah Crisp, is the nation’s sole competitor in the women’s marathon swimming in the upcoming Olympic games.

The Economics and Mathematics student at the University of Bath said she was inspired by the London 2012 games to pursue competitive swimming.

Leah said: “In 2014 I won my first national age group medals which is when I really knew it was what I wanted to strive for.”

Since then, Leah has won the 800m & 1500m Freestyle titles at the 2019 British Swimming Championships, and has since won the 800m event again in 2022.

Leah has praised the University of Bath for allowing her to pursue her dream of competitive swimming and said receiving the Santander sports scholarship helped her to cover the costs of competing in elite sports.

“The University [of Bath] has been incredibly supportive of my sporting ambitions,” said Leah. “I have also been able to split my final university year to sit over two academic years which really helped me to manage my studies alongside swimming.”

Despite a busy schedule, Leah said qualifying for the Olympics has not affected her regular training routine.

Leah said: “It's provided me with a new sense of motivation to work each day to be the best version of myself and has provided me with the confidence that what I am doing day in day out is working and to keep going and pushing for these last few weeks before I rest into the games.”

When asked what advice she would give to other aspiring athletes, Leah said: “I would tell them that routine is key and that downtime should be included in that routine.

“It’s so important to take a moment to step back and breathe from time to time and to celebrate the little wins along the way to help you avoid feeling too overwhelmed.”

The conditions of the River Seine have come under scrutiny lately, with concerns about the safety of swimming in the polluted water, but Leah said she’s not worried about that.

“All I can do at this point in time is prepare as best I can for race day and hope that it is all okay on the day,” said Leah. “I am ready for any scenario that could happen on the day.”

Leah said she is looking forward to the experience of the Olympic village and the spectacle the Olympics brings.

“It’s every athlete's dream, so I’m just excited to get in there and enjoy the atmosphere and really appreciate the scale of the event I am so lucky to be a part of,” said Leah.

Both athletes said balancing their studies and athletic careers have helped to prepare them for what comes next in their lives.

Fans can watch Keanna compete in the 100m butterfly on 27 July and the 200m butterfly on 31 July, while the women’s marathon swimming will take place on 8 August where competitors will swim a 10km stretch of the Seine, finishing in the French capital.

Interview conducted by UNiDAYS.