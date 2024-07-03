Andy Murray to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Emma Raducanu
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Scot’s representatives confirmed the pair have been granted a wild card, with Murray looking to maximise his opportunities on his final appearance at the All England Club.
Murray famously played mixed doubles with Serena Williams in 2019, with the pair making it to the third round.
The Briton was hopeful of making a final appearance at this year’s Wimbledon before a potential retirement after the Olympics. However, this was unlikely after his surgery on Saturday, following his withdrawal from the second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.