Andy Murray to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Emma Raducanu

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
36 minutes ago
Sir Andy Murray will play mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Emma Raducanu.

The Scot’s representatives confirmed the pair have been granted a wild card, with Murray looking to maximise his opportunities on his final appearance at the All England Club.

Sir Andy Murray will play mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Emma Raducanu. | Getty Images for LTA

Murray famously played mixed doubles with Serena Williams in 2019, with the pair making it to the third round.

The Briton was hopeful of making a final appearance at this year’s Wimbledon before a potential retirement after the Olympics. However, this was unlikely after his surgery on Saturday, following his withdrawal from the second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday.

