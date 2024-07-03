Andy Murray to play mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Emma Raducanu

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sir Andy Murray will play mixed doubles at Wimbledon with Emma Raducanu.

The Scot’s representatives confirmed the pair have been granted a wild card, with Murray looking to maximise his opportunities on his final appearance at the All England Club.

Getty Images for LTA

Murray famously played mixed doubles with Serena Williams in 2019, with the pair making it to the third round.

