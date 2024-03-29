‘Check-up’ - Former Formula One chief urges caution after undergoing heart surgery

Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Picture: Getty Images

Former Renault Formula One chief Flavio Briatore confirmed he is in recovery following recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old - who made his wealth through restaurants and insurance - announced that the procedure had proved a success. In an Instagram post, Briatore, whose lean figure caused F1 fans concern last year, revealed the operation took place after a benign tumour was discovered.

Briatore spent nine years at Renault - winning two driver’s championships with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel in 2005 and 2006. However, he left under controversial circumstances after being involved in the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix race-fixing scandal - a punishment that was later reversed.

The Italian - appointed on the Benetton Formula One team before Renault took over - later sued the FIA and reached an out-of-court settlement. Later sporting endeavours included being co-owner of Queens Park Rangers.

His latest health scare has forced Bratore to take a backseat role in the business world. When confirming the recent procedure, the eccentric millionaire urged others to monitor their health regularly as his discovery came at a routine check-up.

“Today I want to talk to you about prevention,” Briatore said. “Ten days ago I went to the San Raffaele hospital for a check-up and at that moment they found a benign tumour in my heart.

“The doctors intervened immediately and I am here, telling you about it. The main thing, guys, is to do the prevention, the check-up, every year I do it.