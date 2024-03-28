Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former England footballer Larry Lloyd has died aged 75. The Bristol-born defender was best known for his back-to-back European Cup wins with Nottingham Forest and starred for Bill Shankly's Liverpool between 1969 and 1974.

His former club has paid tribute to the ex-England international, who made four appearances for his nation, and in a statement, Forest said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Larry Lloyd. Part of the Miracle Men, Larry was an integral player in the Forest side that memorably won back-to-back European Cups in 1979 and 1980, making 218 appearances for the club in total.

"We send our condolences to Larry's friends and family at this truly sad time. Rest in piece, Larry."

Larry Lloyd (R) celebrates the European Cup win with Nottingham Forest in 1979

Born in 1948, Lloyd started his career with Bristol Rovers in 1967 before moving to Liverpool in 1969. The defender was part of Liverpool's League and UEFA Cup double in 1973 during which time Lloyd did not miss a single minute of the 54 matches played in the whole season. He also went on to score in the first leg of the UEFA Cup final which helped the Reds to a 3-2 aggregate win over Borussia Monchengladbach.

After Shankly's departure from the club, Lloyd too left and joined Coventry City before heading to Nottingham Forest in 1976. Forest would go on to win promotion in his first season, winning the League title in the next and winning the League Cup final against his former club, Liverpool.

1979 saw Lloyd and Forest lift their first of two consecutive European Cups, leading to the defender being dubbed one of the club's 'Miracle Men'. The side also retained the League Cup and, following the 1980 European Cup win, Lloyd earned a recall to the England squad. He played in the 4-1 defeat to Wales which would represent his fourth and final international cap, coming eight years after his previous.

After such success with Forest, Lloyd then spent time at Wigan Athletic and Notts County before moving into radio commentary. His later years saw him spend many years in Spain during which time worked as a pub landlord. He returned to Nottinghamshire in 2021.