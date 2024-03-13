Cheltenham Festival 2024 today's races: Cross Country Chase cancelled due to waterlogged ground after downpour
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Cheltenham Festival's Cross Country Chase has been cancelled after parts of the track were waterlogged overnight.
Festival officials said that 11mm of rain had fallen on the route overnight, with conditions failing to improve on Wednesday morning (March 13). A Cheltenham spokesperson said: "Following 11mm of rainfall throughout yesterday, there has been no improvement in the conditions on the Cross Country Course and with areas of the track unraceable, the Cross Country Chase has sadly been abandoned.
"The forecast for the remainder of the week continues to look unsettled, with further showers likely on both Thursday and Friday. There will therefore be insufficient improvement to the Cross Country Course by Friday, and the decision has been taken not to reschedule the race."
The Cross Country Chase takes place on a separate route from the other races in the festival, with the Cross Country Chase track noted for its inability to drain very well. All other races are still scheduled to take place today, although the beginning will be pushed back by 15 minutes.
Races will begin from 1.45pm today. Those still on the schedule to take place are:
- 1.45pm - Gallagher Novices' Hurdle
- 2.30pm - Brown Advisory Novices' Chase
- 3.15pm - Coral Cup Hurdle
- 4.00pm - Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase
- 4.50pm - Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase
- 5.30pm - Weatherbys Champion Bumper
More than 60,000 people have so far attended the annual racing event since it began four days ago. Today will see some of the best fashion on display, with 'Style' Wednesday', once known as 'Ladies' Day', set to take place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.