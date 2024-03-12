Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cheltenham Festival, the biggest event in the National Hunt racing calendar, is finally here and thousands of fans from all over the country and beyond have descended upon Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire for the four-day event that begins on Tuesday (March 12) - but what is the weather going to be like?

Fortunately for fans, the Met Office predicts that the racecourse will be mostly dry for the majority of the week, despite the cloudy circumstances. With the races beginning after 1pm, racegoers and trainers alike can breathe a sigh of relief because the weather will be largely favourable, remaining dry until the event concludes. The forecaster said on Tuesday, it will be dry for most through the evening and overnight, though it will stay largely cloudy, while remaining on the breezy side, particularly at the coasts with a minimum temperature of 8C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the second day, the Met Office says: "A largely dry day is expected, though it will often be cloudy. Some brighter interludes are possible, perhaps some sunshine at times too. Staying breezy but feeling mild. Maximum temperature 14C."

Jockey Paul Townend (left) celebrates on State Man after winning the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy on day one of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire).

However, the spectators may need to get the umbrella at the ready on Thursday and Friday as sunny spells and scattered showers are predicted at the racecourse.

The Festival, which runs from Tuesday, March 12, features the best thoroughbred horses, world-class jockeys, and renowned trainers battling for glory in a variety of demanding races. It starts with Champion Day followed by Style Wednesday, then St. Patrick's Thursday, and concluding with Gold Cup Day. The second day of the Cheltenham Festival has also been named 'Style Wednesday', and will involve a fashion competition for both men and women.