Cheltenham Festival 2024: Met Office weather forecast as horse racing begins at Gloucestershire racecourse
Cheltenham Festival, the biggest event in the National Hunt racing calendar, is finally here and thousands of fans from all over the country and beyond have descended upon Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire for the four-day event that begins on Tuesday (March 12) - but what is the weather going to be like?
Fortunately for fans, the Met Office predicts that the racecourse will be mostly dry for the majority of the week, despite the cloudy circumstances. With the races beginning after 1pm, racegoers and trainers alike can breathe a sigh of relief because the weather will be largely favourable, remaining dry until the event concludes. The forecaster said on Tuesday, it will be dry for most through the evening and overnight, though it will stay largely cloudy, while remaining on the breezy side, particularly at the coasts with a minimum temperature of 8C.
On the second day, the Met Office says: "A largely dry day is expected, though it will often be cloudy. Some brighter interludes are possible, perhaps some sunshine at times too. Staying breezy but feeling mild. Maximum temperature 14C."
However, the spectators may need to get the umbrella at the ready on Thursday and Friday as sunny spells and scattered showers are predicted at the racecourse.
The Festival, which runs from Tuesday, March 12, features the best thoroughbred horses, world-class jockeys, and renowned trainers battling for glory in a variety of demanding races. It starts with Champion Day followed by Style Wednesday, then St. Patrick's Thursday, and concluding with Gold Cup Day. The second day of the Cheltenham Festival has also been named 'Style Wednesday', and will involve a fashion competition for both men and women.
This year's festival will see renowned Irish trainer Willie Mullins aim to extend his streak of most wins at the Festival to six years, supported by his jockey Paul Townend, who has dominated in three of the last four years. Rachael Blackmore, the jockey who broke Townend's streak, will also be competing.
