Enjoy the UK’s most famous horse race this weekend with our sweepstake kit - perfect for offices or for friends and family!

The Grand National is almost 200 years old and it is one of the most historical and popular horse races in the world with punters from across the UK descending on Aintree or tuning in from home every year.

A tradition almost as old as the race itself is the sweepstake, played in offices or by friends and families on race day every year. Here, NationalWorld has provided you with an easy to download sweepstake kit that features every horse that will run in this weekend’s big race. Simply save the file and print off at home then it’s time to get the scissors out!

It’s simple to take part, just cut up all the runners into individual slips and place them in a bow, hat, box or whatever you have to hand. You can play for money or just for fun as people draw names at random. The individual who selects the winning horse at random is the winner and takes home whatever kitty - if one is being played for.

When is the Grand National?

The festival will start on Thursday 13 April with the first race beginning at 1.45pm BST. The main event, however, will take place on Saturday 15 April with the race estimated to start at 5.15pm. ITV will have all the coverage from Liverpool with former jockeys Sir AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh forming part of the broadcasting crew.

Which horses are running in the 2023 Grand National?

A total of 85 horses were initially entered into this year’s Grand National, although that number has decreased since the end of last month’s Cheltenham Festival. The final cut has now been made with the 40 horses competing in the prestigious SteepleChase now confirmed with Born By The Sea the last horse to make the cut.

Here is the full list of runners, their jockeys and the number they will have on their shirts.