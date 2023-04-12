Noble Yeats will hope to repeat last year’s success as the horses prepare for 2023 Grand National in Liverpool

The Grand National festival is just under 24 hours away from getting underway and fans will not only use this opportunity to enjoy some of the most exhilarating and iconic horse-racing in the world, but also as an opportunity to celebrate style.

Noble Yeats will be competing against this year’s front-runner Corach Rambler to win the esteemed SteepleChase on Saturday, but that will not be the only competition taking place.

Ladies Day will once again be returning to Aintree with racegoers encouraged to send in their pictures to organisers in the hope of winning The Style Awards. The winner of The Style Awards will win a holiday worth £5000; a £1000 donation to your chosen charity; a £300 House of Cavani voucher; two Garden Club Tickets to Ladies Day 2024 as well as a Randox Health-full body Everyman/Everywoman package.

So, as fans prepare their glamorous outfits, here is all you need to know about what the weather is set to do this weekend...

When is the Grand National?

The horse-racing festival will begin on Thursday 13 April with the first race starting at 1.45pm. The event will then conclude shortly before 7pm on Saturday 15 April with the iconic Grand National Steeple Chase beginning at 5.15pm on the Saturday. Ladies Day will be on Friday 14 April.

ITV will have all the coverage from Aintree with the programme starting on ITV1 at 2pm and concluding at 5pm on Thursday and Friday and 6pm on Saturday.

Corach Rambler at Cheltenham Festival, 2023

What will the weather be like in Aintree?

In true British style, the three-day festival is set to experience all possible weather

Thursday 13 April - Opening Day: Thursday is set to see a high of 10C with sun and showers all day. Chances of precipitation are around 70% in the morning, with that percentage slowly decreasing as the day progresses.

Friday 14 April - Ladies Day: Friday is the worst day, according to reports. While the sun may be seen as crowds arrive, clouds will quickly enter as the races begin with the chance of precipitation staying at around 56%. Temperatures will be as high as 10C with the feel-like temperature at 9C.

Saturday 15 April - Randox Grand National Day: Saturday is expected to be the best of the three days. So far there are no reports of potential rain with conditions likely to be sunny and cloudy. Temperatures will be as high as 13C with the main event of the weekend taking place under sunny, cloudy and dry conditions.

What to wear at the Grand National

The Jockey Club website has said that while there is no official dress code for the Grand National, fans are encouraged to come dressed “to feel your best”. The website says: “Aintree is a spectacle of colour for all three days of the festival, with many using their trips as an opportunity to showcase their favourite raceday looks.”