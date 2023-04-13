Corach Rambler is the horse standing in the way of a potential fifth successive Irish win at the Grand National 2023

The Grand National festival is now underway in Aintree with the Opening Day the start of the celebrations. Over 70,000 people are expected to attend the festival at some point and the crowd is likely to be filled with famous faces such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Harry Redknapp, Michael Owen and Dame Judi Dench.

However, while the thousands of spectators don their best dress for the occasion, riders and owners will be bidding to write their names in the Aintree history books as their horses hit the racetracks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is all you need to know about who is likely to hit the headlines for the win on Saturday...

When is the Grand National?

The festival begins shortly on Thursday 13 April with the first race getting underway at 1.45pm. However, the main event, the Randox Grand National Steeple Chase will take place on Saturday 15 April and the estimated start time is 5.15pm.

ITV will have all of the coverage from Liverpool with the programme starting on ITV1 at 2pm each day of the three-day festival. Former jockeys Sir AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh will form part of the broadcasting team.

Derek Fox on Corach Rambler at Cheltenham Festival 2022

Who will win the Grand National?

Corach Rambler is this year’s front-runner to take victory on Saturday. The horse is trained by Lucinda Russell whose One for Arthur was the last British runner in 2017. He won twice at Cheltenham Festival, this year and last, and banked nearly £200,000. Just a few months ago, Corach Rambler was much further down the bookies’ list but following another successful Cheltenham trip, he is most definitely proving himself as the one to beat and stands almost alone in the way of a fifth Grand National win in a row for Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nobles Yeats is another who is coming up strong. 12 months ago, Noble Yeats and Sam Waley-Cohen beat the favourite Any Second Now to victory and will hope to emulate Tiger Roll by achieving a second successive victory.

Full list of runners for Grand National