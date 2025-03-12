All of the information you require ahead of day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

There has rarely been a more dramatic opening day to the Cheltenham Festival after the long awaited return of Constitution Hill was a faller in the Champion Hurdle when a victory was within grasp.

The audible gasps around the famous old course when one of horse racing’s superstars came to ground will live long in the memory - but that was far from the only story on day one as short price favourites Kopek Des Bordes and Lossiemouth were amongst the winners.

Day Two got underway with snow flurries around Cheltenham and it will be intriguing to see how that has changed conditions on the course as another thrilling afternoon of racing lies in wait.

The curtain raiser to day two of the festival has provided some memorable victories in the past. Who can forget Rachael Blackmore’s triumph on Bob Olinger three years ago? Who could follow in those glorious footsteps? Willie Mullins has several candidates and for us it appears Final Demand is his best shot - but look out for The New Lions for the Skeltons as a real contender.

Forecasts: Final Demand (6/4), The New Lion (7/4), The Yellow Clay (5/1), Potters Charm (14/1), Sixmilebridge (16/1), Kiss Will (25/1), Kaid D'authie (25/1), Kappa Jy Pyke (33/1), Kel Histoire (33/1), Supersundae (50/1), Forty Coats (100/1)

2pm: Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (Registered As The Broadway Novices' Chase)

Ballyburn is the star of the show in this one and seems likely to back up his short odds with another memorable display. Stellar Story, the winner of last year’s Albert Bartlett could be a shrewd each way shot.

Forecasts: Ballyburn (10/11), Dancing City (4/1), Better Days Ahead (6/1), Gorgeous Tom (10/1), Stellar Story (12/1), Lecky Watson (14/1), Quai De Bourbon (20/1)

2.40pm: Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap)

There appears to be one leading option to take the honours in the Coral Cup and it seems highly likely Be Aware will go off as favourite - but there are several intriguing candidates for each way bets here. Beat The Beat could be one to keep an eye on ahead of the race.

Forecasts: Be Aware (9/2), Bunting (5/1), Impose Toi (7/1), Comfort Zone (8/1), Ballyadam (10/1), Jimmy Du Seuil (12/1), Beat The Bat (14/1), Sandor Clegane (16/1), Al Gasparo (16/1), Maxxum (16/1), Sa Fureur (20/1), Jipcot (20/1), Vischio (20/1), Beckett Rock (20/1), Eagle Fang (25/1), Colonel Mustard (25/1), Samui (25/1), Staffordshire Knot (33/1), Lossiemouth (33/1), Anna Bunina (33/1), Minella Missile (33/1), Might I (33/1), Beacon Edge (33/1), King Alexander (50/1), Captain Morgs (66/1), Ike Sport (66/1)

3.20pm: Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase (Limited Handicap)

Some big name rides will lead the market ahead of the Glenfarclas with the likes of Stumptown, Glavin, Vanillier and Mister Coffey all in contention. As a former Grade One winner, Galvin won’t be too far away and that is where our money will lie.

Forecasts: Stumptown (5/2), Galvin (7/2), Mister Coffey (6/1), Busselton (7/1), Vanillier (7/1), Latenightpass (12/1), Chemical Energy (20/1), Coko Beach (20/1), The Goffer (20/1), Iwilldoit (25/1), Roi Mage (25/1), French Dynamite (33/1), Escaria Ten (33/1), Gevrey (33/1), Minella Crooner (50/1), Chambard (66/1)

4pm: BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1)

Energumene returns with an attempt to take the Queen Mother Champion Chase for the third time in four years after missing out to Captain Guinness 12 months ago. However, Jonbon seems set to be short price favourite and will be the one to beat.

Forecasts: Jonbon (10/11), Marine Nationale (9/2), Energumene (6/1), Solness (7/1), Found A Fifty (12/1), Captain Guinness (20/1), Quilixios (25/1), Libberty Hunter (33/1)

4.40pm: Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)

There seem to be as many as seven or eight genuine contenders to be first past the post in the penultimate race of day two. Last year’s winner Unexpected Party will be favourite but My Mate Mozzie and Jazzy Matty could be interesting options too.

Forecasts: Unexpected Party (11/2), My Mate Mozzie (6/1), So Scottish (7/1), Jazzy Matty (8/1), The King Of Prs (8/1), JPR One (8/1), American Mike (10/1), Midnight It Is (12/1), Jasko Des Dames (16/1), Dancing On My Own (16/1), Primoz (20/1), Conyers Hill (20/1), General Medrano (20/1), Traprain Law (20/1), Third Time Lucki (20/1), Western Zephyr (33/1), Martator (33/1), Nells Son (33/1), Fringill Dike (50/1), Gaelic Arc (66/1)

5.20pm: Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Standard Open NH Flat Race) (Grade 1)

Another race with a heavy Willie Mullins presence and he will lead the market with Gameofinches and Copacabana. For us, it’s a straight shoot-out between the two but we will edge for the latter to claim the Champion Bumper.

Forecasts: Copacabana (5/2), Gameofinches (4/1), Bambino Fever (5/1), Kalypso'chance (5/1), Aqua Force (10/1), No Drama This End (14/1), Idaho Sun (16/1), Fortune De Mer (16/1), El Cairos (20/1), I Started A Joke (25/1), Sortudo (33/1), He Can't Dance (33/1), Shuttle Diplomacy (33/1), Heads Up (33/1), Lancelot Allen (50/1), Dalston Lad (50/1), Highland Haven (66/1), Caballero Cliff (100/1)