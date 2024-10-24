Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At the 2024 Chicago Marathon, a runner from Alberta, Canada, ran the race in bright red stiletto high heels.

Curtis Hargrove, 35, set out to break the world record for a marathon run in high heels with his aim to surpass the existing fastest time of 5:13:27, clocked by Oscar Eriksen at the Milton Keynes Marathon in May 2023.

Hargrove ran the race in the unusual footwear to support Stepping Stones Crisis Society, a charity that offers support and outreach for victims of domestic violence. Hargrove told CTV News earlier this year: “This is really important to me. This is really important to our community, and I just want to do my best and support them.”

While running the gruelling 26.2 mile race in 3-inch red heels, Hargrove remained focused on his mission. In an email statement to TODAY.com, Stepping Stones Crisis Society said it was “grateful for the awareness it will bring on gender-based violence.”

He told TODAY.com: “I didn’t do any special prep, but it was a mental game. I’ve done over 300 marathons, so I knew I could finish, but my concern was if the high heels would hold up”. He said he began the race well doing his “first five kilometre split in 27 minutes.”

He added: “And then I was at 10 kilometres in 58 minutes. So I was on pace to beat the record by over an hour and a half. Then I started to get blisters on the bottom of my feet, and by kilometre 25, I had to take the heels off, get my feet bandaged up.” “I reminded myself why I was doing it: raising awareness for these women and children. The blisters and the pain that I was going through is nothing compared to what these women and children go through every day.”

By the end, his feet were battered and covered in blisters, his skin was peeling, and he was bleeding. He recalls how marathon organisers brought him to an emergency services tent where his skin was taken care of with ointment and bandaged.

Hargrove said the pain was all worth it in the end. He finished the race in 07:05:11. He added: “I just want to thank everybody from the bottom of my heart that supported me on this journey”.