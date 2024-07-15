Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown has begun and the medals are polished ready for their new owners so here is everything you need to know about the Paris Olympic Games 2024 in numbers - for the boffins amongst us.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will officially begin with the opening ceremony along the River Seine on July 26 and then the world is posed to experience these key numbers during the event:

34 – the Games will feature 34 sports and 47 disciplines in total.

329 – medal events, 10 fewer than at Tokyo 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

19 – days of competition, the first two seeing football, rugby sevens, archery and handball contested before the opening ceremony.

202 – competing nations.

598 – the largest squad belongs to the United States, followed by hosts France, who will field 571 athletes. Nine nations – American Samoa, Belize, the Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Liechtenstein, Mauritania, Myanmar, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu – will be represented by a single athlete apiece.

327 – the number of athletes representing Great Britain, the ninth-largest team.

174 – women in the Team GB squad, the second successive Olympics the squad has been majority female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

34 – competition venues, in addition to the opening ceremony setting on the River Seine, the Olympic village and the media facilities. Nineteen are in Paris itself and another five in the surrounding Ile de France region, with the remainder being football stadia around the country, the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux, sailing in Marseille and surfing in the distant French territory of Tahiti.

68 – stages on the Olympic torch relay from its arrival on French shores in Marseille to the opening ceremony in Paris.

10,000 – torchbearers along the route.

45,000 – volunteers as part of the delivery of the Games.

33 – these are officially titled the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.