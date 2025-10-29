Marizanne Kapp has surpassed Jhulan Goswami’s tally to become the highest wicket-taker in Women’s ODI World Cup history.

Marizanne Kapp has become the highest wicket-taker in Women’s ODI World Cup History. A day ago, she took to Instagram and shared a post from Proteas Women which read: “‘The Unbreakable Spirit. 💪🇿🇦​

“It’s the spirit that connects us all.​ The spirit that rises when we fall,​ unites us when it matters most,​ and drives us to do the unbelievable.​

“This is the spirit behind the Proteas badge.​ One badge. One spirit.​ Undivided in pushing us to do our best, for more than ourselves.​

“Dare to be #Unbreakable.​

Following her post, one fan wrote: “love you girls! remember, one or two top order batters out doesn’t mean who comes next must give the game up! keep a strong mindset girlies!!! love you girlies 😻.” whilst another said: “Good luck to you ladies…we are behind you all the way…No DNA Just RSA 🇿🇦🔥🔥.”

As Marizanne Kapp becomes highest wicket-taker in Women’s ODI World Cup history, who is her wife? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Sports Star reported that “Kapp took a five-wicket haul on Wednesday during the 2025 edition’s semifinal against England to take her World Cup tally to 44, bettering Jhulan’s 43 scalps.

“The Proteas bowlers took the wickets of Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, and Charlie Dean to reach the milestone.”

Away from her professional life, Marizanne Kapp is married to fellow cricketer and teammate Dane van Niekerk who was once captain of the South African Women’s cricket team.

In 2023, Marizanne talked about her wife Dane’s omission from the South African cricket team after she failed a fitness test and tweeted that "a wife FIRST and then a cricketer".

Marizanne also said: "I don't think people realise how emotionally difficult it can be for players,"and also said: “Cricket is already so difficult with the pressures you face. I'm so invested in this team.

"Of course I didn't just lose a team-mate and a great player. My partner won't be there for a home World Cup. It's really upsetting."

Cricket 365 reported in 2018 that “Teammates since 2009 fast bowler Marizanne Kapp and skipper Dane van Niekerk were married in a private ceremony over the weekend.

“The Proteas duo became the second married pair in Women’s international cricket after New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite and Lea Tahuhu tied the knot last year.”