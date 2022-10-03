Following England’s 4-3 win over Pakistan in historic series, Jos Buttler and his squad now travel to Australia

Moeen Ali captained the England squad to a fantastic and turbulent series win over Pakistan which saw the series come right down to the final match.

Both teams had won three matches apiece leading up to the final game in Lahore on Sunday, but ultimately it went England’s way as Dawid Malan bounced back to form just in time to see his side put a score of 209 on the board.

Harry Brook secured his place as one of England’s future greats, earning himself Player of the Series for his phenomenal knocks - most notably his 81* off just 35 balls in the third match.

This had been the first time in 17 years England had toured the country and they were met with tumultuous applause from the Pakistani fans as all seven matches had sell-out crowds and an unmatchable atmosphere.

Now England must continue their winning momentum as they head further south to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup with a three-match T20 series against Australia next up.

Jos Buttler is expected to return to his role as captain after an ankle injury ruled him out of the historic series in Pakistan.

With only a few days to go until England are back in action, here is all you need to know ahead of Australia v England...

Tim David has switched allegiance and will now play for Australia in upcoming series and World Cup

When is Australia v England?

The two sides will play what may well feel like a three-match warm up series to the T20 World Cup, with the first fixture taking place this weekend and the final happening only two days before the first World Cup match begins.

T20 Series:

First T20: Sunday 9 October, 9.10am (BST) - Optus Stadium

Second T20: Wednesday 12 October, 9.10am - Manuka Oval

Third T20: Friday 14 October, 9.10am - Manuka Oval

How to watch Australia v England

BT Sport will be showing all of the coverage from Australia as the two sides begin their white-ball series.

Coverage is set to begin at 8.30am ahead of the 9.10am start and subscriptions for BT Sport start at £25/month.

Who is in the squads?

Jos Buttler will return to captain the side as the team head Down Under. He was expected to play in the latter half of the series against Pakistan, but recovery from his ankle injury took longer than anticiapted.

Australia will see former Singapore batter and domestic hero Tim David in action for the side. He’s made his name on the domestic scene both at home and away after becoming a key player for The Hundred side, the Southern Brave.

Both squads are also those set to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup later this month.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, David Warner, Tim David, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, John Inglis (WK), Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa