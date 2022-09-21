The dates for next year’s Ashes series between England and Australia have been announced

It has not yet been a year since England suffered a disastrous defeat down under losing 4-0 to their old cricket foes, Australia, in the 2021/22 Ashes series.

However, with the new ‘Bazball’ era in full swing, the dates for the 2023 summer series have been announced with a reignited hope England can snatch back the precious urn.

The women’s squad will also play their own multi-format series against the Australians on home soil and will also hope they can win back the historic trophy.

It will likely be Ben Stokes’ first time leading England in an Ashes series and he will bid to become the first captain since Alasdair Cook in 2015 the regain the urn.

It will also be the first time in the Ashes’ 139-year history that there is no Test match in August in England. This is due to the ODI World Cup which will take place in October in India later on in the year.

Not only will next summer see the historic battle between England and Australia resume once more, but England’s white-ball side will also take on New Zealand in both a T20 and ODI series as well as facing Ireland in an ODI series, both at home.

Here is all you need to know ahead of next summer’s Ashes...

What is the men’s Ashes 2023 schedule?

The first Ashes Test match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from 16 June - 20 June 2023 before the squads travel to the home of cricket to play the second Test match at Lord’s from 28 June to 2 July.

The third Test match will be held at Headingley, Leeds, from 6 July to 10 July while the fourth will take place at Emirates Old Trafford from 19 July to 23 July.

The fifth and final Test match will then, as always, be played at the Kia Oval from 27 July to 31 July 2023.

Ben Stokes celebrates winning runs at famous Headingley Test match in 2019

What is the women’s Ashes 2023 schedule?

The women’s format for the Ashes is slightly different as they undertake a ‘multi-format’ series, including one Test match, a three-match T20 series and a three-match ODI series.

Here is their schedule:

Test Match, Trent Bridge: 22 June to 26 June 2023

First Ashes T20I, Edgbaston: 1 July

Second Ashes T20I, Kia Oval: 5 July

Third Ashes T20I, Lord’s: 8 July

First Ashes ODI, Bristol: 12 July

Second Ashes ODI, Ageas Bowl: 16 July

Third Ashes ODI, Taunton: 18 July

How to buy tickets for the Ashes 2023 series

Tickets are not yet available to purchase directly but those interested must enter the ballot for each ground if they wish to be in with a chance to watch their teams in action.

Ballots for each Test match and other fixtures opened Wednesday 21 September 2022.

Each ground has a separate form to fill in there is also a priority window between 12 and 18 October for 2022 We Are England Cricket Supporters.

All of the websites can be accessed through the England and Wales Cricket Board website and no accounts are needed to register interest.