Everything you need to know about England’s tour of Pakistan which begins today, Tuesday 20 September

England are currently touring Pakistan for the first time in 17 years as they undertake a mammoth seven-match T20 series.

The second match will soon get underway later today, Thursday 22 September, with England 1-0 up in the series after a strong all-round performance on Tuesday in Karachi.

Former exile Alex Hales put his money where his mouth is and proved why he was so deserving of the last minute spot in the team as he produced a fine 53 off 40 while youngster Harry Brook knocked an unbeaten 42 off 25 balls to secure England’s first win.

ODI newcomer Luke Wood also had a dream debut as he took three wickets for just 24 runs off four overs.

With only a few hours to go until the second ODI takes place, here’s everything you need to know about England’s tour of Pakistan...

Alex Hales (L) and Harry Brook (R) saved England’s batting against Pakistan in first T20

When is England’s T20 tour of Pakistan?

England’s tour of Pakistan got underway on September 20th with a clash in Karachi.

The visitors will play four matches in the city before moving to Lahore for a further three meetings.

The last of these seven games will take place on October 2nd.

A full list of England’s scheduled tour dates in Pakistan can be found below:

Tuesday, 20 September - Karachi

Thursday, 22 September - Karachi

Friday, 23 September - Karachi

Sunday, 25 September - Karachi

Wednesday, 28 September - Lahore

Friday, 30 September - Lahore

Sunday, 2 October - Lahore

All matches will start at 3.30pm BST.

After completing their T20 series in Pakistan, England will travel to Perth to begin a three-match series against World Cup hosts Australia, before beginning their group stage campaign against Afghanistan on October 22nd.

How can I watch England vs Pakistan?

All seven of England’s T20 matches in Pakistan will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Sky customers can also stream the action via the Sky Go app. Subscription for Sky Sports start at £46/month while NowTV offer day passes for £11.99/day.

How is England’s form heading into their tour of Pakistan?

Jos Buttler’s start to life as white-ball captain has been fairly underwhelming thus far but Moeen Ali will be at the helm for the first few matches while Buttler recovers from an ankle injury.

The skipper’s tenure kicked off with successive series defeats against India and South Africa, and this will be England’s first run of matches since those losses.

Their last T20 series against Pakistan ended in a 2-1 win in England last year.

A 31-run defeat at Trent Bridge was amended for with back-to-back victories at Headingley and Old Trafford.

For their part, Pakistan’s last T20 outing ended in a loss to Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday 11 September 2022.

Who is in the squads?

Jonny Bairstow suffered a freak accident while playing golf and therefore had to pull out of both the T20 series and the upcoming World Cup later on this year.

Alex Hales has since been recalled to fill the boots left by Bairstow and it will remain to be seen whether he can survive long enough to reach Australia later this winter.

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Luke Wood.