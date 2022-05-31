England’s fast bowler Ollie Robinson is in isolation after testing positive for the virus.

The England and Sussex seamer Ollie Robinson tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday 26 May 2022 and is currently in isolation.

Robinson’s positive test is the latest in a series of unfortunate events for the 27-year-old who was forced to miss England’s most recent Test series against the West Indies due to injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board had been hoping Robinson would then be fit enough for the upcoming series against New Zealand, but stiffness in his back ruled him out of the start of the County XI season.

His positive test result came on the day he was due to turn out for a County Select XI to prove his fitness against New Zealand.

What has the ECB said?

The ECB announced Robinson’s fate on Monday. Despite there being no government-mandated isolation period in the UK, the ECB has told players that they must withdraw from games if they test positive.

Robinson in action for Sussex

ECB announced: “With respect to the lower back symptoms which prevented him playing in the four-day tour match for the FCC Select XI against the New Zealand tourists at Chelmsford last week, he will be assessed after his isolation period later this week.

“Futher information will be confirmed in due course.”

The current guidelines encourage individuals who test positive to isolate for a minimum of five days and avoid meeting high-risk individuals for 10 days.

Who is Ollie Robinson?

Robinson made his Test debut against New Zealand at the Lord’s Test match last year and has gone on to take 39 wickets at an average of 21.28 in his nine Tests.

He was suspended and fined shortly after his debut after offensive historic tweets emerged before later being called out by England’s bowling coach, Jon Lewis, for poor fitness levels after a back spasm limited his involvement in England’s final Ashes Test at Hobart last January.

Robinson was due to lead England’s attack, along with Chris Woakes, in the series against the West Indies in March but was unable to play a game due to the recurrence of back spasms.

His back spasms have also limited the seamer’s involvement in the County Championship so far this season along with a tooth infection and a bout of food poisoning.

When is England v New Zealand?

England’s first Test match against New Zealand begins on Thursday 2 June 2022 and will continue through to Monday 6 June 2022 if all five days are required.

The first Test match takes place at Lord’s Cricket ground before the squads move up to Trent Bridge, Nottingham, for the second Test match on 10 June.

The third and final Test match takes place at Headingley, Leeds, on 23 June 2022.