The winner of the second semi-final in Adelaide will face either New Zealand or Pakistan in the final on November 13.

England are now just one match away from reaching the final of the 2022 ICC men’s T20 World Cup, with India standing between them and a place in the showpiece match.

A thrilling Super12 stage saw England finish second in Group 1 with wins over Afghanistan, Ireland, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to set up the semi-final, after India topped Group 2 ahead of Pakistan. New Zealand will face Pakistan in the other semi-final match in Sydney and the winner of that will take on the winner of England vs India in this year’s final. Here is all you need to know ahead of the second semi-final at the 2022 ICC men’s T20 World Cup between England and India:

When is England vs India?

The two sides will meet on Thursday, November 10 with a UK start time of 8am GMT scheduled for the match. England and India will play each other at the Adelaide Oval. First built in 1871, the North Adelaide venue has a capacity for 53,500 and has already hosted group stage matches for New Zealand, Australia, India, Zimbabwe and more in this tournament. The latest match at the venue saw Pakistan beat Bangladesh on Sunday to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

How to watch England vs India

Sky Sports will have all of the coverage from the T20 World Cup and will show England’s upcoming fixture against India. The match will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Subscription for Sky Sports start at £46/month while NowTV offer daily passes for Sky Sports at £11.98/day. The match can also be live streamed through the SkyGo app for those with Sky memberships.

England vs India head-to-head

England have faced India 22 times in T20 cricket throughout their history. India have had the better of England more often, but only just, winning 12 times compared England’s 10 victories. They have faced each other twice at neutral venues and India have won both of those matches. The very first T20 meeting between the two nations took place at the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup at Durban.

England vs India weather forecast

Thursday looks like being a warm and sunny day in Adelaide with highs of 22°C, dropping to around 17°C for the evening. Rain is highly unlikely with precipitation chances rated between 2% and 5%. Wind speeds are due to be around 7mph in the evening.

Squads

The playing XIs will not be announced until closer to the time. These are the World Cup squads that the teams will be picked from:

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood.