England will need a victory against Sri Lanka to progress to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup

England are dreaming of glory in the T20 World Cup 2022, but the road to the semi-final could prove to be a complex one.

Only two teams from the Super 12 groups are able to progress to the semi-final stage of the tournament. As it stands New Zealand, Australia and England are all aiming to progress through the group.

Net run rate has become a preferred method for separating ties in one-day tournaments. But what is the meaning behind the rule and what effect could it have on England’s T20 World Cup hopes?

Here is everything you need to know.

England are aiming to progress to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup (Getty Images)

What is net run rate in cricket?

Advertisement

Run rate is the average number of runs that a team scores per over in their innings. For example if a team is to score 180 from 20 overs they would have a run rate of nine.

Net run rate is worked out by comparing one team’s run rate against the opponent. A positive net run rate would mean that a team is scoring faster than their opponent, whereas a negative net run rate would mean that a team is scoring slower than their opponent.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) states: “ A team’s run rate is calculated by deducting from the average runs per over scored by that throughout the competition, the average runs per over scored against that team throughout the competition.

“In the event of a team being all out in less than its full quota of overs, the calculation of its net run rate shall be based on the full quota of overs to which it would have been entitled and not on the number of overs in which the team dismissed.”

The statistical method of calculating net run rate follows a very similar premise to goal difference in football as the calculations are used to decide a winner when teams are even on points.

When was net run rate first used?

Advertisement

Net run rate was first used in the 1992 Cricket World Cup and has become an important part of the sport since then.

How can England reach the semi-final of the T20 World Cup?

England will go into Saturday’s match against Sri Lanka knowing that a victory against Sri Lanka will guarantee them a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

The four run margin of Australia’s victory over Afghanistan, means England are guaranteed to have a superior net run rate if they overcome Sri Lanka.

If Sri Lanka beat England then Australia will join New Zealand in progressing from group 1 to the last four of the competition.

Advertisement