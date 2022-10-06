Everything you need to know about the T20 innings break ahead of 2022 World Cup

We are now just a couple of weeks away from the beginning of the 2022 T20 World Cup, which is being hosted by Australia only one year after last year’s event.

The previous tournament had been postponed due to Covid-19 but it was worth the wait as the teams battled hard to reach those final stages.

Unfortunately for England, they only made it as far as the semi-final before New Zealand were eventually able to take their revenge after the 2019 ODI World Cup to boot Eoin Morgan’s side out the competition.

New Zealand were met by their old rivals Australia and it was ultimately Aaron Finch’s side that took victory for the first time in the tournament’s 15 year history.

Australia will once again be desperate for victory as they host the tournament with 16 teams participating.

However, this year will see a new England team with a different head coach and captain at the helm.

Jos Buttler during England’s semi-final fixture against New Zealand

After missing out on the historic Pakistan tour due to injury, Jos Buttler will return to his role as captain in the hope that England could be the holders of both the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup.

With only a couple more weeks to go, here is all you need to know about the structure of international cricket’s shortest format...

How long are T20 cricket matches?

Matches tend to last in the region of three hours, depending on how quickly the bowling team can get the batting side out.

Each innings is expected to last in the region of 80 minutes, and fielding penalties are often given against the bowling side if they have failed to complete the overs in the required time.

This means they can lose one fielder from the outside of the 30-yard circle (used for powerplay) for the remainder of the innings.

How long is the break in between T20 innings?

The standard break time in between innings is 10 minutes long. Often, these breaks expand to around 20 minutes, but officially they are meant to last no longer than 10 minutes.

When is the T20 World Cup?

The first group stage game of the tournament will begin on Sunday 16 October, with Sri Lanka playing Namibia.

There are eight teams in total vying for a place in the subsequent stage of the tournament. In group A there is Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates, while Group B comprises of Scotland, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

After the group stage has concluded, the top two from Group A and Group B will proceed to the Super12 stage where they will be met by either Afghanistan, Australia, England and New Zealand in Group 1 or Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and South Africa in Group 2.

The first Super12 match will take place on Saturday 22 October between Australia and New Zealand while, England’s first match will take place later on the same day against Afghanistan.

England v Afghanistan is scheduled to start at 12pm (BST) and will be played at the Optus Stadium.