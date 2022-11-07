The final of the rescheduled 2021 tournament takes place at Eden Park in Auckland this weekend.

The final of the 2021 Rugby World Cup is set to be a blockbuster one as England take on defending champions and hosts New Zealand at Eden Park.

It will be a replay of the 2017 final where the Black Ferns ran out 41-32 victors in Belfast to secure their fifth title. England made it to the final with a 26-19 win over Canada in their semi-final in Auckland last week while New Zealand beat France 25-24 in their incredible semi-final contest. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match including how to watch it on TV and what time the action kicks off for supporters watching in the UK:

England vs New Zealand date and venue

The final of the 2021 Rugby World Cup will take place on Saturday, November 12. Eden Park in Auckland will host the final having already been the venue for the two semi-finals and various other fixtures throughout the tournament. Located in central Auckland, the stadium was opened in 1900 and is the largest sports stadium in New Zealand with a capacity of 50,000. It is used mainly for rugby but also regularly hosts cricket matches.

England vs New Zealand UK kick off time

The final of the 2021 Rugby World Cup is due to kick off at 7:30pm local time. For supporters wanting to watch the match in the UK, New Zealand Standard Time is 12 hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time meaning it will be an early start of 6:30am.

What channel is England vs New Zealand on?

The final of the 2021 Rugby World Cup will be shown live on ITV and STV for UK viewers. Build up to the match is due to start at 6am with Jill Douglas presenting from Eden Park and being joined by Maggie Alphonsi, Nolli Waterman and David Flatman.

England vs New Zealand live stream

UK viewers will be able to stream the 2021 Rugby World Cup via the ITV/STV website and ITV/STV hub. A TV Licence is required to watch live programming online and via the app. The ITV/STV hub app is free to download and use and can be accessed via most mainstream app stores.

England and New Zealand route to the final

Both sides enter the final with perfect records at the 2021 World Cup so far. New Zealand won all three of their pool matches against Australia, Wales and Scotland to qualify for the knockout stage as pool winners. They then faced Wales again in the quarter-finals and made light work of the match with a convincing 55-3 victory. Their semi-final was a much tighter contest and they scraped through with a 25-24 win over France.