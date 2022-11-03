England are still on course for World Cup victory after triumphant win over Australia in quarter-final

The Red Roses had yet another triumphant victory as their journey towards World Cup victory continues with relative ease. Following their group stage success, with wins over France, South Africa and Fiji, England have continued their winning streak with a quarter-final triumph over Australia.

Marlie Packer scored a hat-trick and captain Sarah Hunter also picked up a try as she celebrated a record 138th cap for her country. In horrendous conditions in Auckland, both sides made errors but it was Australia who suffered the most with a 41-5 defeat, knocking them out of their home World Cup. Hunter scored England’s first try and was soon joined on the scorecard by Packer, Abbie Ward, Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews.

With Canada to face this weekend, Simon Middleton has said: “Canada are an opponent we know well with great pedigree and history in the women’s game. We know they are a strong side. We respect all they might bring but are focused on our own performance.

“Our objective was to leave this country as a better squad than we arrived and to do that we need to move our game on again this week. If we do that and produce the level of performance we are capable of then we are confident we will get the right result.”

Here is all you need to know about England’s semi-final clash against Canada...

Amy Cokayne scores for England in World Cup quarter-final

When is England vs Canada?

The match will take place on Saturday 5 November 2022 with kick-off set for 3.30am GMT. Eden Park Stadium will host the match and it is New Zealand’s largest sports stadium, with a capacity of 50,000.

How to watch England vs Canada

ITV will have all of the live action from England’s upcoming match against Canada. The television channel have shown all of England’s matches from the World Cup and fans who are unable watch on TV or live, can stream or replay the action through ITVHub.

Have England and Canada played each other before?

The last time the Red Roses played Canada was November 2021 as part of the Women’s Autumn International series. England came away with a 51-12 win and recorded their 17th consecutive win. England have now won their 27th consecutive match. In 2017, England and Canada played an international series with England completely dominating all three matches.

England are currently 4/9 to win the tournament while Canada are priced at 33/1 with PaddyPower.

Team news

Following the success of what was seen against Australia, England’s head coach Simon Middleton has reportedly little plan to change the team massively but Claudia MacDonald will return to the left win after she missed the last two games due to injury. Hannah Botterman will also come into the starting line-up while Marlie Packer will be placed at open-side flanker with Alex Matthews at blind-side.

Here is the team to face Canada: 15. Helena Rowland 14. Abby dow 13. Emily Scarratt 12. Tatyana Heard 11. Claudia MacDonald 10. Zoe Harrison 9. Leanne Infante 1. Hannah Botterman 2. Amy Cokayne 3. Sarah Bern 4. Zoe Aldcroft 5. Abbie Ward 6. Alex Matthews 7. Marlie Packer 8. Sarah Hunter (C)

Replacements: 16. Lark Davies 17. Vickii Cornborough 18. Maud Muir 19. Rosie Galligan 20. Poppy Cleall 21. Lucy Packer 22. Holly Aitchison 23. Ellie Kildunne

Canada backs: Elissa Alarie, Alysha Corrigan, Paige Farries, Maddy Grant, Anais Holly, Sara Kaljuvee, Sara-Maude Lachance, Brianna Miller, Justine Pelletier, Sabrina Poulin, Julia Schell, Alexandra Tessier, Marie Thibault