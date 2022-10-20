England women set to earn highest pay day to date if they reach World Cup final

The Red Roses are the firm favourites to follow in the Lionesses footsteps and win the Rugby World Cup in a few weeks time. They have already demoralised Fiji in their opening fixture before facing the tougher, yet still beatable opponent, of France in their second fixture.

England’s 84-19 win over Fiji was their highest-ever World Cup score, with a record-breaking 14 tries scored and they extended their winning streak to 26 matches. This streak was then of course further extended following their much more closely fought contest against France which saw them win 13-7.

However, the Red Roses have more to celebrate entering this year’s World Cup than their outstanding efforts on the pitch. This year’s World Cup will see the most generous financial scheme ever agreed between the Rugby Football Union and its female players for a Rugby World Cup. The England women’s rugby team are set to each receive a £15,000 bonus if they win the World Cup in New Zealand and while this may not seem the largest sum in the world, it will be more than half of what many England players earn annually.

How much will the Red Roses earn at each stage?

Each player in Simon Middleton’s team is set to earn £2,500 for the three pool games and a further £2,500 for the quarter-final and semi-final should they reach the knockout stages - which at this rate they should.

Players are then set to take home another £10,000 if they make it to the final at Eden Park on 12 November meaning a total of £15,000 could be awarded to the Red Roses for their World Cup efforts.

As England are the number one ranked team in the world, haven’t lost a Test in more than three years, they are huge favourites to not just reach the final but win it too.

How much could England earn if they win the World Cup?

England are not expected to receive any additional bonuses as a team if they lift the trophy. World Rugby does not offer prize money at World Cups but instead chooses to invest the money that would have been used into more impactful projects to help promote the growth and sustainability of the women’s game. These projects include their female coaching intern programme and financially supporting teams, such as providing participating grants at World Cups.

How much do the Red Roses earn?

England are considered exceptionally lucky in their Rugby Union set up as the majority of their players are on full professional contracts. The salaries among the Red Roses do vary however with those on the lowest pay band earning £25,000 a season and those on the higher pay bracket taking home £31,000. As a result, many of the Red Roses have additional part-time or even full-time jobs to help fund their Rugby careers.

To put this into perspective, while England are fortunate enough to have professional contracts in place while many currently participating in the World Cup are having to take leave from their jobs, Premiership men’s Rugby players will earn on average around £120k a year. England men’s rugby team are reportedly earning £50,000 for international duties in addition to what will be a much higher salaried club wage than the aforementioned average.

England’s route to the final

England will take on South Africa in their final group stage match this weekend. If the group standings stay the same as they are just now, England will take on Australia in their quarter-final fixture and could then face either USA or Canada in the semi-final.