England will take on France in their next World Cup fixture as they hope to lift trophy for first time since 2014

Their 14-try win was the most tries and points England have ever scored in a World Cup game and also saw a new star begin to shine in the 20-year-old Sadia Kabeya. Flanker Marlie Packer, England’s usual talisman, was unavailable due to a minor foot injury but this was of no issue as Kabeya staked her claim for the seven shirt racking up more metres gained than any other England forward (71), beating five defenders.

However, their next opponents are set to cause much more of a stir and will be fresh off a stunning win themselves when they take on the number one ranked team, France.

In France’s first match of the Women’s World Cup, they beat South Africa 40-5 and will hope to continue that winning streak as they head into the next weekend.

With only a few days to go until the two sides meet, here is all you need to know ahead of England vs France...

Pauline Bourdon for France in their win against South Africa

When is England vs France?

The two nations, both in with a strong chance of winning the tournament, will face each other on Saturday 15 October 2022. Kick-off is scheduled for 8am BST (8pm local time).

The match will be played at the Okara Park, known commercially as Semenoff Stadium, in Whangarei, New Zealand. Built in 1965, it is the home of Northland Rugby Union and has a capacity for 18,500 people.

How to watch England vs France?

All of the matches from the World Cup in New Zealand will be available to watch on ITV and STV in Scotland. For those wishing to stream, ITVHub and STV Player will also show the coverage from New Zealand.

Have England and France played each other before?

England and France have met several times before with England maintaining an unbeaten record against the French. The two sides last met in June 2022 with England winning 36-10 in Warrington.

Previous to their June match-up, they met for the final fixture of the Six Nations with both sides needing a win to take the tournament victory and once again it was England that came away triumphant, winning the frenentic decider 24-12.

Who are in the squads?

England:

Backs : Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Tatyana Heard, Leanne Infante, Ellie Kildunne, Claudia MacDonald, Sarah McKenna, Lucy Packer, Helena Rowland, Emily Scarratt, Lydia Thompson.

: Holly Aitchison, Jess Breach, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Tatyana Heard, Leanne Infante, Ellie Kildunne, Claudia MacDonald, Sarah McKenna, Lucy Packer, Helena Rowland, Emily Scarratt, Lydia Thompson. Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft, Sarah Bern, Hannah Botterman, Shaunaugh Brown, Poppy Cleall, Amy Cokayne, Vickii Cornborough, Lark Davies, Rosie Galligan, Sarah Hunter (C), Sadia Kabeya, Laura Keates, Alex Matthews, Maud Muir, Cath O’Donnell, Marlie Packer, Connie Powell, Morwenna Talling, Abbie Ward.

France:

Backs: Emilie Boulard, Pauline Bourdon, Alexandra Chambon, Caroline Drouin, Maelle Filopon, Joanna Grisez, Chloe Jacquet, Melissande Llorens, Marine Menager, Lina Queyroi, Laure Sansus, Jessy Tremouliere, Gabrielle Vernier.