Owen Farrell has been selected in 36-man squad for upcoming Autumn Internationals

England will play their first autumn international of 2022 this weekend, when they take on Argentina. This will be the first of four matches Eddie Jones’s squad play. Their last outing was the summer series against Australia in which England won 2-1 and they will now prepare to face a team who they last played at the 2019 World Cup.

England’s head coach, Jones, has been under growing scrutiny and with the Rugby Union World Cup now only 11 months away, these autumn internationals could signal any changes that may need to occur ahead of next year’s competition.

England are currently fifth in the rugby rankings, but will hope to use these November fixtures to get their name back on the threat list in the world of rugby, after a year which saw them lose three of their five Six Nations fixtures for the third time in five years.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s first Autumn International...

Courtney Lawes led England to a 2-1 victory over Australia

When is England vs Argentina?

The two sides will play each other this weekend, Sunday 6 November, with the kick-off scheduled for 2.15pm GMT. England will host Argentina at Twickenham Stadium which has a capacity for 82,000 spectators.

How to watch England vs Argentina?

This match will not be available to watch on terrestial TV but instead can be viewed on Amazon Prime. Subscription for Prime is free for the first 30 days after which it costs from £7.99/month.

Are there any tickets available?

There are still tickets available for England’s upcoming clash against Argentina and information can be found on England Rugby’s website. Those wishing to purchase will have to create a free account with England Rugby in order to view pricing options.

Head-to-head

England and Argentina have played each other on 24 occasions since their first meeting in 1981. England have won 19 of these fixtures while the Pumas have won on four occasions, and the two sides drew once. Their most recent clash saw England win 39-10 during a World Cup pool match in Japan.

Squad news

Owen Farrell and Jonny May have both been included in England’s squad while Courtney Lawes, who captained England during the Australia series earlier this summer, has not be included due to sustaining concussion in September.

Farrell had been an injury doubt for Jones after he took a knee to the head in an accidental clash during Saracens’ Premiership win over Exeter Chiefs in October. May will also return having missed the Six Nations with a knee issue. He also recently suffered a dislocated elbow during Gloucester’s recent clash against London Irish.

Here is England’s 36-man squad for upcoming internationals:

Forwards: Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Ellis Genge, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, George McGuigan, Tom Pearson, Val Rapava Ruskin, David Ribbans, Sean Robinson, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Jack Singleton, Hugh Tizard, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Willis.

Backs: Joe Cokanasiga, Owen Farrell, George Furbank, Will Joseph, Max Malins, Jonny May, Cadan Murley, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Raffi Quirke, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Ben Youngs.

Argentina have not yet named their full 36-strong squad but there are currently 29 in training in Manchester. Here are those current 29 although changes are expected ahead of their first clash: