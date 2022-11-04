Papua New Guinea thrashed Wales to set up World Cup quarter-final meeting with England in Wigan.

Wales had been hopeful of pulling off a miraculous 22 point win over Papua New Guinea in a bid to be the eighth quarter-finalist. However, 25 minutes into the action this dream quickly evaporated as Papua New Guinea found themselves 18-0 ahead and Wales crashed to the bottom spot of their group.

England, on the other hand, took on Greece for their final group stage fixture and beat the World Cup debutants 94-4. Dom Young score four of the 17 tries as eleven players crossed the line for England. Until a few months ago, Rugby League had been illegal in Greece with the majority of their players part-time athletes.

Speaking after the match, England head coach Shaun Wane said: “It’s job done. It was an awkward fixture and fair play to Greece, they’ve turned up and didn’t give in until the end. We did a lot of good things but it’ll be a different challenge next week.”

Dom Young (R) scored four of 17 tries England scored against Greece

This was England’s biggest World Cup victory, surpassing the 76-4 win against Russia in 2000. The only bigger victory to have been recorded is Australia’s 110-4 win over Russia in the same year.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s quarter-final fixture against Papua New Guinea...

When is England vs Papua New Guinea?

England will play Papua New Guinea in their quarter-final fixture on Saturday 5 November 2022. Kick-off is scheduled for 2.30pm GMT and the match will be played at the DW Stadium, home to Wigan Athletic FC and Rugby League side Wigan Warriors.

How to watch England vs Papua New Guinea

All of England’s matches at the Rugby League World Cup are available to watch on the BBC. Coverage of this quarter-final will begin a 2.05pm on BBC One and will also be available to stream through BBC iPlayer.

How to buy tickets for England vs Papua New Guinea?

Tickets are still available to purchase for this weekend’s quarter-final, which is a double header with England Women taking on Canada Women in their second round of the tournament. To purchase tickets, fans must register for a free account with the RLWC2021 website.

England vs Papua New Guinea head-to-head

The two sides have played each other three times in the past, with England winning all three matches. England have scored a total of 104 points against Papua New Guinea while conceding only 38. England are unbeaten in their last six matches while Saturday’s opponents have won four out of their last six, losing to Tonga earlier in the World Cup and Australia PM XIII in a Test match.

England Squad

England captain Sam Tomkins returns to the starting line up after missing their last match against Greece. The skipper’s return means that Tommy Makinson moves to the wing while record try scorer Ryan Hall is still out of the starting line up.

