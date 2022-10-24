Everything you need to know ahead of England v Ireland in the Men’s T20 World Cup

England and Ireland are set to face each other in their second Super12 fixture of the T20 Men’s World Cup. Ireland have made it through to the second group stage after beating West Indies and Scotland in their preliminary group stage and have landed in a group with England, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

England come into this fixture off the back of a convincing win against Afghanistan in their opening fixture while Ireland are recovering from their nine wicket loss to Sri Lanka. Harry Tector and Paul Stirling set Sri Lanka a score of 128 to chase which, thanks to Kusal Mendis, was easily achieved within just 15 overs.

Ireland’s upcoming opponents, however, had what proved to be a slightly more frought win than they imagined it could be. Afghanistan were all out for 112 with Sam Curran taking England’s first ever IT20 fifer and while 112 didn’t seem the biggest score to chase, England were 97/5 after 15 overs with Ben Stokes and Harry Brook having little impact. However, Liam Livingstone was able to help England over the line and they secured their first win of the T20 Men’s World Cup.

Ireland’s Paul Stirling

As the two sides prepare for their second match of the Super12 stage, here is all you need to know ahead of England v Ireland...

When is England v Ireland?

Advertisement

The two teams will face each other on Wednesday 26 October 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The MCG has a capacity for just over 100,000 with a recorded attendance post-configuration of 100,024 seen at the 2022 AFL Grand Final. The match is scheduled to begin at 5am BST or 3pm local time.

How to watch England v Ireland

The match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Sky have the coverage for all of the World Cup fixtures and viewers can subscribe to Sky Sports for £46/month. Those with a subscription will also be able to stream the match on SkyGo. NowTV also offer Sky Sports packages with a daily pass which costs £11.98/day.

For those without Sky or NowTV, clips of the match will be available to watch on the ICC website and T20 World Cup website.

England v Ireland head-to-head

Advertisement

England and Ireland have only played one T20 match before which ended with no result. They have played 13 ODI matches against each other and England have won 10 of those, Ireland two and no result was found on one occasion.

Paddy Power have got England to win as 1/14 while Ireland are 7/1 .

Who’s in the squads?

The playing XI will be announced closer to the time of play. For now, here are both squads for the T20 World Cup:

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood.