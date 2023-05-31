England’s Test squad are finally back in action after a three month break and with the Ashes looming, England will be looking to make solid progress as they face Ireland this weekend.

Jonny Bairstow has finally been given the all clear and will be making his return to the pitch following a freak injury at the end of last year and England will also welcome a new vice-captain with Ollie Pope. Ben Stokes’ fitness is currently shaky with the captain being forced to return home early from the IPL and Pope could be called into action much sooner than expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All eyes, however, will also be on England’s opener Zak Crawley who is under severe pressure to perform ahead of the 2023 Ashes series.

As England make their final preparations, here is all you need to know about how to follow England vs Ireland’s one-off Test match...

When is England vs Ireland?

The one-off Test match will begin on Thursday 1 June and conclude on Sunday 4 June 2023. The fixture will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground and those wishing to purchase last minute tickets can do so via the Lord’s website. Tickets range from £20 to £70 depending on the day and stands.

Bairstow for Yorkshire in May 2023

How to watch England vs Ireland

England’s Test against Ireland will be shown on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. Sky Sports channels can be added to Sky packages from just £18 month and the coverage can also be live streamed through the SkyGo app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans can also watch the Test via NOWTV which can be streamed through a computer, or on apps. NOW can be accessed through BT Sport or a daily pass costs from £11.98/month.

For those who will be unable to watch the action live, BBC will have their Test Match Special on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and via their online player with build-up of each match starting prior to the 11am start-times. BBC Two will also show highlights of each day’s play and the programme will start at 7pm.

England v Ireland head-to-head

England and Ireland have played each other in just one Test so far. England won by 143 runs overall but were bowled out for 85 in their first innings. Jack Leach won Player of the Match for his heroics as night watchman where he went on to score 92.

England scored 303 in response to Ireland’s first innings score of 207 and were then able to bowl Ireland out for 38 in their second innings as Chris Woakes took 6/17 and Stuart Broad took 4/19.

England vs Ireland squads

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonny Bairstow has recovered from his freak accident in December and is making a long-awaited return to the Test squad. England will, however, be without the services of James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Jofra Archer who are recovering from respective injuries.

Anderson and Robinson are expected to be fit in time for the Edgbaston Ashes opener but Archer will be taking further time away from the game as his shoulder injury persists.

England squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach.