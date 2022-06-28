Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma lead the way as England take on India for fifth and final Test match.

In just a few days time, England and India will complete their Test series after a Covid outbreak in the cricket camps forced the series to be postponed last summer.

However, there are two big changes in the teams since last time the two sides met - both will be lead by a different captain.

Joe Root held the reins last summer but after a poor run of results which saw one Test win in 17 matches (that one win coming against India) Root resigned from his position as captain.

Additionally, Virat Kohli stepped down from his role as Test captain of the Indian team after they suffered a Test series loss to South Africa.

All-rounder Ben Stokes has now taken over as captain of the England squad while opening batter Rohit Sharma has come in to skipper India.

Stokes has recently enjoyed phenomenal success as the new England captain, guiding his team to their first 3-0 home series whitewash win in nine years.

The Durham all-rounder will hope that their recent successes against New Zealand can help guide them to a series draw as they currently sit 2-1 down against India.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s fifth Test match against India

When is England v India Test match?

The Test match begins on Friday 1 June 2022 and will conclude (if all five days are needed) on Tuesday 5 June 2022.

Each day, the action will start at 11am BST and will go on until around 6.30pm, depending on the light, potential weather delays and the number of overs bowled.

Where is England v India?

Edgbaston, Birmingham, will host the final match in the four-match series.

The two sides have met at Edgbaston seven times with England taking six wins and the pair drawing once.

The last time they played at this venue, Root and his men won by 31 runs. England’s most decisive win came in 2011 when they won by an innings and 242 runs.

How to watch England v India

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event will show the action from Edgbaston.

Coverage of the Test will start at 10am every day and subscriptions for Sky Sports start at around £46/month.

For those unable to watch on their TV, subscribers to Sky Sports can also keep up on the SkyGo app.

How to buy tickets England v India

Tickets for the Test match are available to buy through the Warwickshire County Cricket Club website.

Limited tickets are still available for the match for day two, three, four and five. Go to the Warwickshire CC website to find out more.

Who’s in the squads England v India Test match?

England will keep the same squad that has been seen in the Test match series against New Zealand. Wicket-keeper Ben Foakes is currently isolating with Covid so Sam Billings has been named in the squad.

England: Ben Stokes (C), Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Sam Billings, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matty Potts

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ravindran Jadeja. Ravindran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

When is England v India T20 series?

Straight after the Test match, the two sides will face each other in a T20 series.

These three matches will take place on:

Thursday 7 July 2022 - Rose Bowl, Southampton - 7pm

Saturday 9 July 2022 - Edgbaston, Birmingham - 2.30pm

Sunday 10 July 2022 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 2.30pm

When is England v India ODI series?

The two sides will then face each other in an ODI series to complete India’s tour of England this summer.

These matches take place: