Trent Bridge will host second Test match after England record rare win at Lord’s.

Ben Stokes’ first match in charge ended a roaring success as England achieved a five-wicket win over New Zealand at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The opening day could not have started better with New Zealand finding themselves 36/6 thanks to tremendous bowling from James Anderson and newbie Matty Potts.

However, England then suffered their own batting collapse and only managed gain a nine run advantage in the first innings.

New Zealand took control on the second day with Daryl Mitchell hitting a century and Tom Blundell scoring 96 helping their side to 285 all out.

England’s second innings looked completely doomed when they once again found themselves at 69/4, still needing over 200 runs to win.

Out came both former captain Joe Root with new skipper Ben Stokes, who managed to guide England back into the match, before Foakes came out to join Root to finish off the job.

Root was on fire, continuing his spectacular form, hitting 115* and surpassing 10,000 Test runs in the process.

Ben Stokes, left, and Man of the Match Joe Root after England’s Test win

A century partnership between Root and the current wicket-keeper brought England to safety and they were able to enjoy their first Test win since August 2021.

With just a few days to go before they hit the ground again, here is all you need to know ahead of England and New Zealand’s second Test match...

When is the second Test match?

The next Test match will begin on Friday 10 June 2022 and will conclude (if all five days are required) on Tuesday 14 June 2022.

Where is the second Test match?

The second Test match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The last time England had a Test match at Trent Bridge was last summer against India and the match was drawn.

England’s most successful period at this ground was between June 2009 and July 2013 where they recorded five straight wins against five different teams.

New Zealand last played at Trent Bridge in June 2008 and England won by an innings and nine runs. Their last win at the ground was in 1986 and they beat England by eight wickets.

How to watch second Test match

Sky Sports will have all the coverage for England’s next Test match against New Zealand. The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports start at £46/month.

How to buy tickets for Trent Bridge

Tickets for the upcoming Test match are available to purchase through the Trent Bridge ground website.

Tickets range from £15 to £85

Who’s in the squads?

After suffering from concussion early on the first day, Jack Leach was ruled out of the remainder of the match with Matt Parkinson replacing him.

The latter has been named in England’s squad for the second Test, as we await confirmation on whether Leach will recover in time to play.

The sides for the upcoming Test match will be announced on Thursday or Friday morning.

Here are the squads for both teams:

England: Ben Stokes (C), Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Matt Parkinson Stuart Broad, James Anderson.