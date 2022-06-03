Ben Stokes’ men are in action against New Zealand this week.

England will be hoping to get a new era of red ball cricket underway in the best possible fashion as they continue their test series against New Zealand.

Captain Ben Stokes is skippering his country for the first time, and the early exchanges of his tenure have been something of a mixed bag, to say the least.

While an inspired bowling attack had the visitors all out for 132 at Lords on Thursday, a worryingly flimsy batting display from England meant that they finished their first innings with a marginally better total of just 141 runs.

Things look set to be very tight as we head into the weekend, and we’ve gathered all the information you need to know about when viewers can expect play to break for lunch, and when the action will resume...

How long is the lunch break in cricket?

In Test cricket, the lunch break is scheduled for 40 minutes, making it the longest break in play during a day’s play.

The lengthier duration allows players to fuel up with a more substantial meal, although active batsmen and bowlers may choose to have a lighter snack.

What time is lunch?

Lunch is generally taken two hours after the start of play in test cricket.

With all tests in this series taking place at 11am BST, lunch will be called at around 1pm every day.

When does play restart after lunch?

Play will get back underway around 40 minutes after lunch begins, meaning that the action will restart at around 1.40pm BST.

Where are England vs New Zealand being played?

The venues for England’s three Tests against New Zealand are as follows:

June 2nd - 6th: First Test match at Lord’s

June 10th - 14th: Second test match at Trent Bridge

June 23rd - 27th: Third Test match at Headingley

How to watch England vs New Zealand Test Match

All of the action will be available to watch on Sky Sports, and via the Sky Go app.

