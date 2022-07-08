Another explosive T20 clash is expected as England face India at Edgbaston on Saturday afternoon.

England and India meet for the third time in a week and the two sides face off in the second of a three-match T20 series.

The week got underway with a stunning England comeback in a five-day test match as Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root helped Ben Stokes’ side break records to secure a tie in a five-match series that was delayed from last summer.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the table were turned as India dominated their hosts in the first T20 meeting of the summer on Thursday night.

All eyes now turn towards Saturday’s afternoon’s second T20 international of the week.

Where and when is the second match of the series taking place?

The second match of the three-match T20 series gets underway at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday 9th July.

Who won the first match of the series?

India, and comfortably!

Hardik Pandya proved to be the inspiration for the visitors as his half-century helped them set a challenging target of 199 for England.

Hardik then showed his skill with the ball in his hand as he took 4-33 to play a lead role in limiting England to a relatively modest 148 and secure a 50-run win for his side.

What was said about Thursday’s first match?

England captain Jos Buttler told Sky Sports: “We’ve been outplayed. India bowled fantastically well and we couldn’t get back in the game from that point.

“The ball swung for as long as I can remember in a T20 match. We needed to hit it into the stands to stop it swinging. But credit to India I thought they were fantastic.”

India captain Rohit Sharma understandably praised his side, saying: “A great performance from ball one. The pitch was good so you could back yourself. At no point did we think we are trying to take the game ahead of ourselves. We back our basics of the game very well.

“Hardik prepared himself wonderfully from the IPL. His bowling is something he wanted to do more of. He came in, bowled quick, and got rewards for his variation.”

Who is in the England squad for the second match of the series?

It remains to be seen whether England will make changes following the underwhelming performance on Thursday night.

For once, England’s usually explosive top order failed to fire as they attempted to respond to an impressive total set by India.

Left-arm bowling trio Reece Topley, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills took a hammering during the opening innings before reducing their opponents’ scoring opportunites with some exellent death bowling, conceding just 20 runs during the last three overs.

It mattered little as the visitors secured an impressive 50-run victory and left new England captain Buttler with plenty to ponder ahead of Saturday’s second T20 clash.

The England squad in full is: Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Who is in the India squad for the match?

It would be safe to say India may well stick with the side that blew England away at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday night.

Former captain Virat Kohli returns to the squad and will also be available for Sunday’s third and final T20 international at Trent Bridge.

The India squad in full is: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

Are there tickets available?

No, the ECB have confirmed the game is a sell-out.

What will the weather be like at Edgbaston on Saturday?

The BBC have suggested a sunny but cloudy day is expected at Edgbaston.

Temperatures are to peak at around 21 at around the time the first innings will get underway and there is less than a 5% chance of rain.

Where will the game be broadcast and when does play begin?

Sky Sports have uninterrupted live coverage of the game from 2pm BST on Saturday, before play gets under at 2.30pm.