England hope to play New Zealand after Australia fixture was rained off

England had been hoping to rectify the disappointment following their match against Ireland with a win over long-time cricket rivals Australia last Friday. However, the match having to be rained off with no play seen and one point secured for each team, as has been the case in a number of matches in the tournament so far.

Now both teams find themselves in a more precarious situation as they both bid to reach the semi-final stage of the tournament. England, Ireland and Australia all find themselves on three points with New Zealand ahead on five. England’s shock loss to Ireland has left them at much higher risk of failing to reach the knock-out stage of the tournament and the subsequent lack of play against Australia puts Jos Buttler and his squad’s chances of success even lower.

However, they will now look ahead to their upcoming fixture against New Zealand - who beat them in the 2021 semi-finals - as they hope to secure their second win of the tournament. After the drama of the ODI World Cup final in 2019 and last year’s T20 World Cup semi-final, England and New Zealand will prepare for what is sure to be another enthralling spectacle at this year’s tournament.

Here is all you need to know about England’s fourth fixture at the T20 World Cup 2022...

Australia’s Aaron Finch (C) and Jos Buttler (R) as play is called off

When is England vs New Zealand?

Advertisement

England and New Zealand will face each other on Tuesday 1 November 2022 and the match is scheduled to start at 8am GMT. The fixture will be held at the Brisbane Cricket Ground - otherwise known as the Gabba - and the stadium has a capacity for 42,000 people.

How to watch England vs New Zealand

Sky Sports will have all the coverage from England’s fourth group stage fixture. They have been showing extensive coverage of the tournament and viewers can live stream the action through Sky’s streaming app SkyGo. Subscription for Sky Sports starts at £46/month or NowTV offer daily passes for £11.98/day.

England vs New Zealand head-to-head

England and New Zealand have played 22 T20I matches against each other with England winning on 12 occasions and New Zealand taking the win eight times. Their first T20 meeting was in September 2007 and their most recent was at last year’s T20 World Cup in Qatar, where New Zealand won by five wickets thanks to a mighty 72* from Daryl Mitchell and 46 from Devon Conway.

Advertisement

New Zealand have won both matches they have played so far this tournament, beating Australia by 89 runs and Sri Lanka by 65. They had been scheduled to play Afghanistan but play was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The Black Caps first match against Australia saw Conway excell again, hitting 92* off just 58 balls while Glenn Philips was the star of the match against Sri Lanka after he smashed 104 off 64 balls.

What is the weather forecast?

The daytime forecast does not look overly promising for the game going ahead as planned, with 100% chance of rain predicted for Tuesday morning (local time). While the rain is set to clear in time for England’s match, the outfield may not be in the best condition. Rain is set to peter out between 1pm and 3pm AEST with sun expected at 4pm AEST. BBC also predicts temperatures of 22C.

As was the case in England’s abandoned match against Australia, the lack of sunshine to dry up the outfield in the evening could well see the game in jeopardy.

AESTSquads

The playing XI have not been announced for either side yet but here are both teams full squads:

Advertisement

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood Reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood.