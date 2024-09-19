Essex Cricket Club has been fined for systematic racism and discrimination

More shame has been poured on the world of cricket after another racism and discrimination was found ‘embedded’ across most levels of another club.

Essex have been fined £100,000, half of which is suspended for two years, after admitting to a failure to address “systemic” racist language and conduct at the club between 2001 and 2010.

The club have also been cautioned as to their future conduct and reprimanded by the Cricket Regulator (CR).

The CR panel felt the length of time covered by the charge and the systemic use of racist and discriminatory language suggested a culture that was “embedded” across most levels of the club.

The panel added: “This conduct continued without meaningful challenge from either Essex’s management or other senior playing members of the club even when it was brought to their attention.”

The panel accepted in mitigation Essex’s early admission of the charge and the punishments handed to individuals arising from the separate independent review commissioned by the club, which was conducted by Katharine Newton KC and ran in parallel to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s own investigation.

That review had been prompted by allegations of racism by former players Jahid Ali, Maurice Chambers and Zoheb Sharif.

The CR did not reveal who Essex had sanctioned but noted “the seniority within the club of some involved”.

Essex were also praised for their work to improve equality, diversity and inclusion over recent years.

Club chair Anu Mohindru accepted the punishment and stressed that changes have been taken to put things right.

“There is deep regret for what occurred in the past, but these events do not reflect the Essex Cricket of today,” he said. “Essex Cricket will continue to move forward as the best open, inclusive, and diverse organisation we can possibly be.

“We remain fully committed to working towards positive and lasting change. This is a responsibility we take seriously, and we will continue to engage with all those affected, our community and stakeholders to ensure that the progress already made in recent years is upheld and further strengthened.”

Richard Gould, the chief executive of the ECB, said: “Racism has no place in our sport. I’m appalled by what those who experienced racism at Essex have been through, and the way this behaviour could become normalised.

“It is vital that as a sport we listen and learn from their experiences, and ensure that no one suffers like that again.

“I welcome the action Essex has taken in recent years to address these issues and become a more inclusive club, and the commitment it has shown to make further progress.

“Over the past year, the whole game has responded positively to the action plan we set out in response to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket, and we will shortly update on the progress which has been made.

“We recognise there is still significant work to be done, and are determined to tackle discrimination wherever it exists and break down barriers to ensure that cricket becomes the most inclusive team sport in England and Wales.”