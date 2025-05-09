Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officials have suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) with immediate effect.

One of the largest cricket leagues in the world, the IPL runs on a Twenty20 format and was founded in 2007. With a wealthy backing comparable to English football’s Premier League, the season is held between March and May each year.

But amid an escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, the IPL has been put on ice until further notice. It comes as Pakistan drone strikes reportedly hit Indian military infrastructure in the early hours of this morning (May 9). Both countries have accused one another of launching aerial attacks since the fighting broke out last week.

The Pakistan T20 Super League (PSL) has also been suspended, with plans to finish out the season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) instead. Players such as David Warner, who plays for the Karachi Kings, have already flown out of the country.

At the time of publication, no official statement has been given by the IPL, but last night’s (May 8) match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned due to air raid warnings near Dharamsala. Both teams returned to their respective hotels, with officials and broadcasting crews being evacuated from the area by train.

Vice president for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rajeev Shukla said: “We’re organising a train to bring everyone back safely. The match has been called off, and the stadium evacuated.

“We will decide on the tournament’s future based on tomorrow’s situation, but player safety is our top priority.”

Currently, the league is still in the group stages, with 16 matches still to play - 12 league games and four play-offs. The last time the league was suspended was in 2021, when a surge in Covid-19 cases brought play to a halt. That year, the league resumed in September, with matches instead being played in the United Arab Emirates.

Many of the league’s foreign players are already planning to flee the country, with Australian publication the Herald reporting that many of the Aussie players in the league want to leave India “as soon as possible”. Former England captain Jos Buttler is another of those foreign players in the IPL, playing for league leaders Gujarat Titans.

IPL commentator Ambati Rayudu said: “I can’t even comprehend what our families at the borders are going through right now. I stand with my people and I empathise with the families at the borders.”

When will the IPL resume?

There are plans for the IPL to restart soon, although nothing has been set in stone.

With the league suspended indefinitely and the conflict between India and Pakistan ramping up, it seems unlikely that the upcoming Bangladesh tour or Asia Cup will be going ahead. These take place in August and September respectively - and that time could instead be used to finish the season.

As the PSL has already claimed the UAE for the remainder of their season, IPL officials will have to find somewhere else to play, should they decide to continue play abroad. The league’s chairman, Arun Dhumal, has suggested that South Africa could be the league’s destination for the final 16 matches. This could allow play to resume sooner, so long as the logistics work in their favour.