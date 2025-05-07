Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Although Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from test cricket, he will continue to represent India in ODI cricket.

India’s Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from test cricket and shared the news on an Instagram story. Rohit Sharma wrote: “Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites.”

Rohit Sharma went on to say that “Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format.”

The BBC reported that “Rohit has played 67 Tests and has been India's captain since replacing Virat Kohli in 2022.

“He won half of his 24 Tests as skipper, giving him the best win percentage as India captain behind Kohli, and reached the final of the World Test Championship in 2023, where India lost to Australia.”

However, last year, Rohit Sharma found himself dropped for India’s fifth test in Sydney, before he was dropped, India had suffered a 3-0 home defeat by New Zealand and also a 3-1 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Fans have been reacting to the news of Rohit Sharma’s decision to retire from test cricket on social media and one fan wrote: “I think it’s a wise decision for Rohit to retire from Test. As a Rohit fan, we all want to see our superhero continue playing Test cricket.

“He didn’t have a great run in the home series against New Zealand and Australia. If he had failed in the upcoming England series, questions might have been raised, and that could have led to an untimely retirement from international cricket altogether. Now, things seem clearer that Rohit will focus on ODIs and aim to lead or play in the 2027 Word cup.”

Who is Rohit Sharma’s wife?

Rohit Sharma met Ritika Sajdeh in 2008 and the couple married on December 13 2015. In June 2024 Rohit announced his retirement from T20Is , Ritika took to Instagram and wrote: “Ro, I know what this has meant to you. This format, this cup, these men, this journey and this entire process of getting what you’ve always dreamed of. I know how hard these last few months have been for you.

“ I know the toll it’s taken on your heart, mind and body but watching you achieve your dream was incredibly emotional and inspiring. As your wife, I am immensely proud of what you’ve achieved and the impact you’ve had on this game and the people who love it; but as someone who loves your game I’m sad to see you leave any part of it behind.

“I know you’ve thought long and hard about what’s best for this team but that doesn’t make watching you leave that part of it behind any easier. I love you so much and I am so incredibly proud to call you mine! ♥️”

Rohit and his wife Ritika share two children together, their daughter Samaira was born on December 30, 2018, their son Ahaan, was born on November 15, 2024.