James Anderson retirement: England legend announces date he will retire from test cricket
England legend James Anderson has announced he will retire from test cricket this summer. The all-time great will call time on his storied international career after 20 years.
The icon of English cricket, who holds the record for the most wickets taken by a pace bowler, is set to follow his long-time bowling partner Stuart Broad into retirement. However he will make one final appearance at Lords this summer.
In a post on social media, Jimmy Anderson wrote: “Hi everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord’s will be my last Test. It’s been an incredible 20 years representing my country, playing the game I’ve loved since I was a kid.
“I’m going to miss walking out for England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others realise their dreams just like I got to, because there is no greater feeling. “I couldn’t have done it without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. A huge thank you to them. Also, thank you to the players and coaches who have made this the best job in the world. “I’m excited for the new challenges that lie ahead, as well as filling my days with even more golf. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it’s always meant a lot, even if my face often doesn’t show it. “See you at the Test, Go well, Jimmy.”
His final test appearance will be against the West Indies starting on 10 July at Lords.
