James Anderson: Retired England cricketer could make return in Major League Cricket

James Anderson could soon return to cricket. | Getty Images

James Anderson could make his return to Cricket in the USA.

Former England fast bowler and all-time wicket taker James Anderson could make a sensational return to professional cricket after he announced his retirement from England earlier in the year on July 12.

According to a report from BBC Sport, Anderson, 42, is a ‘target’ for an unnamed club in Major League Cricket (MLC). A T20 competition, MLC will enter its third national tournament in 2025. Should Anderson opt to join MLC, he would reportedly net himself a sum of £135,000.

While Anderson has not officially retired from T20 or other forms of cricket outside of international competitions, he has not played T20 since 2014 - this could be a hinderance should he opt to make the jump to the USA. He is still working as a fast bowling mentor within England’s coaching team.

Over the course of his time playing for England, he took a record number of 704 wickets in test matches - he generally played as a right arm fast-medium bowler. He played in 188 test matches during his active career, accumulating an impressive bowling average of 26.45 in test cricket.

Last month, when discussing a possible return to shorter-form cricket, Anderson said: “I might be in a bit of denial because I'm well aware I won't play for England again, but I've still not made a decision on my actual cricket career.

"There's definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I've not played any franchise stuff before. Watching The Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there.

“I know it's a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again but I really feel I'll be good enough to play that form of cricket. I’m not shutting myself off to anything.”